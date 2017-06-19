Last Man Standing Update: CMT Won't Revive Tim Allen's Cancelled Sitcom

Tim Allen won’t be the Last Man Standing at CMT.

The cable network will not be picking up the cancelled ABC comedy for a seventh season after all, per The Hollywood Reporter.

As reported last week, CMT and 20th Century Fox TV, the production company behind the sitcom, were in preliminary discussions to rescue the series. However, talks between the two sides fell through when they could not come to an agreement on the numbers needed to make the revival financially feasible.

Syndicated reruns of Last Man Standing already air on CMT, making it a seemingly natural fit for the network, and the channel did pick up another ABC program, Nashville, after it was cancelled. But the deal to revive the country-music soap was made possible with the help of Hulu, which shares the cost in exchange for next-day streaming rights.

After Last Man Standing‘s axing last month, star Tim Allen — who played a conservative dad in a house full of women on the laffer — tweeted that he was “stunned” and “blindsided” by ABC’s decision. Fans of the series started online petitions to save the show and threatened to boycott the Alphabet network, while the right-wing media criticized the cancellation as an attempt to silence conservative voices in a post-Trump world.

Are you disappointed Last Man Standing wasn’t able to find a home at CMT?