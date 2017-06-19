Last Man Standing Update: CMT Won't Revive Tim Allen's Cancelled Sitcom

Tim Allen won’t be the Last Man Standing at CMT.
The cable network will not be picking up the cancelled ABC comedy for a seventh season after all, per The Hollywood Reporter.
As reported last week, CMT and 20th Century Fox TV, the production company behind the sitcom, were in preliminary discussions to rescue the series. However, talks between the two sides fell through when they could not come to an agreement on the numbers needed to make the revival financially feasible.
Syndicated reruns of Last Man Standing already air on CMT, making it a seemingly natural fit for the network, and the channel did pick up another ABC program, Nashville, after it was cancelled. But the deal to revive the country-music soap was made possible with the help of Hulu, which shares the cost in exchange for next-day streaming rights.
After Last Man Standing‘s axing last month, star Tim Allen — who played a conservative dad in a house full of women on the laffer — tweeted that he was “stunned” and “blindsided” by ABC’s decision. Fans of the series started online petitions to save the show and threatened to boycott the Alphabet network, while the right-wing media criticized the cancellation as an attempt to silence conservative voices in a post-Trump world.
Are you disappointed Last Man Standing wasn’t able to find a home at CMT?
Can we let this go now? My conservative friends are still up in arms that this was a political decision as opposed to a BUSINESS decision. It’s called Hollywood’s ART OF THE DEAL. Now, let it go. :)
Or here is a idea, dont leave a stupid comment about it. You are the one that is not letting it go but that is what stupid liberals do.
butthurt alert 😁
You had me on your side til you said stupid liberals. So I’m just just gonna say typical conservatives who think the whole world is out to get them, just because they can’t incorporate their bible into the laws of the land.
You do realize he was only relating back what his stupid conservative friend are still ranting on about.
To be honest, the ratings didn’t warrant a cancellation. The costs, on the other hand…I’m not surprised to read that a financial agreement couldn’t be reached.
Ratings are only a piece of the puzzle. Overseas sales, streaming and syndication are the moneymakers for the studio. ABC’s parent company doesn’t own the show. It’s a Sony owned show. So with this show getting more and more expensive by the year, it may not be keeping pace with that the network wants to make in advertising dollars on Friday Nights. Perhaps is Tim Allen wasn’t making so much money per episode, it would be more cost effective to air. Or maybe not. Either way, if ABC was making a profit on the show, it would still be on the air.
That’s pretty much what I implied with “the costs, on the other hand…” :)
Netflix cancels Sense8: “ugh, the sjw and pc crowd must learn that tv is a business and they can’t expect a show to be renewed just to cater to their agenda it was a business decision #MAGA”
ABC cancels Last Man Standing: “This is clearly a witch hunt on conservatives, the liberal media is set to spread fake news and replace every conservative performer for sassy lesbians or something, this was the best thing ever since Bradley Cooper held that fake baby on American Sniper I shall send a tweet to Fox and Friends”
LMAO
Love this so much 👌🏼
Haha! I wish I could like this comment. But careful, now you’ll have 10 more replies accusing you of being a “brainless liberal who needs their hand held all the time.” Because which party does most of the whining again? Oh that’s right.
“But Bradley Cooper is a traitor because he portrayed the American Sniper, and then he went to the DNC! Waaaaaaaaaa, I don’t know the difference between acting & real life!”
Boooo. This is a great show. And I’m a liberal if it even matters
It was a good show (fellow lib here), but, my God, it must have been expensive. The mother probably cost more when this show started than some actors earn on middling hits that have been on the air for years. And she’s way more expensive now. Tim Allen would have cost the world from day 1. The other adult male would have been expensive. And the regular cast was huge with a minimum of 7 regulars, with 3-4 recurring beyond that. Seinfeld had 4-5 regulars in any given season, with a few more recurring characters. Friends had 6 regulars. It was just too expensive.
It was a good show (fellow lib here), but, my God, it must have been expensive. The mother probably cost more when this show started than some actors earn on middling hits that have been on the air for years. And she’s way more expensive now. Tim Allen would have cost the world from day 1. The other adult male would have been expensive. And the regular cast was huge with a minimum of 7 regulars, with 3-4 recurring beyond that. Seinfeld had 4-5 regulars in any given season, with a few more recurring characters. Friends had 6 regulars. It was just too expensive.
Thanks B. It is.
One less right-wing nutter off the air,thank you lord.
Amen
I’m still very sad about this decision. We loved this show. A nice show without filthy language.
You could always watch Disney Channel. Or Kirk Cameron movies. Or you could mature a little and deal with some adult language.
Or maybe you can watch what you like and ellajasper can watch what he/she likes. Not everything is about Sam. Maybe it’s time you go rewatch Mad Men and let people be.
Cmt is the liberal media!!!! Its obama fault!!!! Global warming…
Tim Allen acting shocked but I can’t help but assume his enormous paycheck was a big part of the problem. If he really wanted to get the show back on, he could have taken a pay cut.
hopefully it can find a home elsewhere (but it was outgrowing itself since the daughters had married off and moved on for the most part)
That sucks. However I think it might have had maybe only one season left anyway. Eve was going off to the Air Force Academy so she wouldn’t be on the show that much.
Crushed! Devastated. Best show on television right after The Big Bang Theory. Excellent writing, superb acting, excellent story lines, funny, good moral values as we cling to our guns and religion, those values Obama hates.
I really can’t tell if this is sarcasm or not.
I agree, Joseph.
Last time I looked Obama isn’t our President anymore and the decision to cancel it happened under our new one and clearly from this story again was not even close to being politically motivated only money motivated. Tim Allen was never going to take a pay cut from any network
Money speaks louder than politics…this was financially motivated from the get go. Tim Allen is def not cheap.
Shows like AoS, OUAT & Quantico must be making ABC lots of international $$.
AM I the only one who didn’t really see this as a conservative show? Yes, Mike was but he was consistently proved wrong/outnumbered by those around him
I called it a middle of the road show. He even dinged people on poor insurance coverage and grown men playing army at subway.
I don’t understand why we can’t have one show on that honors traditional family values and appeals to a lot of people in our country. Must be time to just turn off the cable and go back to family time, table games and being together outside. This cancellation is ridiculous.
Watch blackish, traditional family
Tim Allen probably cost more on his own than half the cast of any new show. It’s simple dollars and cents. And Tony’s right. Black-ish centers on a traditional family and the grandparents are fairly conservative. So unless by traditional you mean white, you have at least one other option. There’s also Speechless, The Middle, and The Goldbergs all on the same network.
Its too bad it couldn’t work out, not surprised but its too bad. ABC made a bad decision here and what they have scheduled on Friday wont do the numbers LMS was pulling demo or otherwise
Really sad for “Last Man Standing” fans. But I guess this must clear the way for a TBS lifeline for a “2 Broke Girls” pickup, a la “Cougar Town” and “American Dad”.
I really loved the Tim Allen, Last Man Standing show.. I thought it was as funny as his other Tim the tool man show. All he characters were in perfect roles. The writer and producer were right on the money when this show came on… Please don’t cancel it…We definetly need more comed
Thank you for your time in reading this. Marilyn Seyfried.