Riverdale Video: KJ Apa Recalls Breaking His Hand On Set, Previews Archie's 'Darker Side' in Season 2

The first season finale of Riverdale proved to be The CW drama’s bloodiest episode yet — particularly for KJ Apa, who took method acting to dangerous new heights. (Or, rather, new lows.)

TVLine recently caught up with the show’s leading man on the red black carpet at The CW’s Upfront presentation in New York, where he recalled getting a little too aggressive while filming Cheryl’s big rescue scene.

“That was a gnarly day of shooting, I’ll tell you that much,” Apa told us. “I wasn’t really punching the ice, but I got a little bit too excited. I was punching a foam mat … [that was] sitting on the ice. … It was cold, so I didn’t really feel it. It wasn’t until 20 minutes after that I realized I broke my hand. I didn’t tell anyone.”

Speaking of bloody moments, Apa also reflected on his “challenging” final scene opposite Luke Perry, which ended with Archie’s father bleeding out on the floor of Pop’s.

“The death of Fred is still unclear, but either way, it’s going to change Archie’s life forever,” Apa said. “We’re going to see a darker side to him for sure.”

Hit PLAY on our interview with Apa above, then drop a comment below: Do you think Fred will survive? And are you ready for #DarkArchie?