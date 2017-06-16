The Originals Recap: Saving Hope

Blissfully unaware that the greatest threat they’ve ever known was occupying the body of their youngest, most powerful family member, the Mikaelsons returned to their regular routines on Friday’s episode of The Originals.
Of course, “regular” behavior for this family required convincing Marcel to rethink his city-wide ban on all things Mikaelson. Following last week’s big kiss, Rebekah was sure she could use their old flame to melt his icy exterior (“Tell me you feel nothing for me, and I’ll never ask you again,” she told him), and while he didn’t directly answer her question, she still found herself out the door in under two minutes.
Hayley, meanwhile, wrestled the “complicated” issues facing her relationship with Elijah. And while Rebekah tried to explain that his love for her is “simple,” Hayley confided that the darkness she saw in his mind might be “who he really is at his core.”
All of those problems took a collective backseat to saving Hope once the gang realized what was going on, but even with everyone firing on all cylinders — I honestly lost count of how many Hollow followers (Hollowers?) Marcel killed in that cemetery — their enemy wasn’t going down without a fight. A brutal, bloody, daughter-against-mother fight.
Fate briefly appeared to swing in the Mikaelsons’ favor — Klaus convinced his daughter to keep fighting, while Vincent trapped Inadu in a magic circle — but it swung right back around at the last minute, returning The Hollow to Hope’s body. The episode ended on a particularly devastating note, with Elijah revealing that there might still be a way to save Hope… but it’ll mean “the end of ‘always and forever.'” Dun, dun, dun!
Additional thoughts…
* While I’m obviously proud of Hayley for taking a stand and breaking free of an abusive situation, I have to admit that I’m surprised her storyline with Elijah is going in that direction at all. I’ll be interested to see how their relationship is handled moving forward, now that it’s been firmly established as toxic.
* I do, however, still love Freya and Keelin’s relationship. I also loved Freya’s explanation for coming out: “It just hit me that when I die, I’m not going to wake up five minutes later. Compared to the rest of my family, my life is going to b so short — and I didn’t want to waste it running anymore.”
* Hayley’s insistence on sending Hope “somewhere else” (aka Mystic Falls) has me so excited for what Season 5 — and beyond, who knows? — could have in store for her.
Your thoughts on this week’s stressful hour? Hopes for next week’s finale? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
Hayley had Klaus kill a dozen hybrids for her own selfish means. Girl is just as bad as they are! And Elijah never hid what she was, so this turn just feels laughable. Elijah can do way better.
Where was Rebekah? I know she was unconscious due to The Hollow but Hayley also got knocked out much later and they both reappeared at the same time. I refuse to believe that Rebekah was unconscious for longer than Hayley. She’s on OG vampire. Although the theories were funny.
I’m still not a fan of The Hollow nor a child being the big bad. A child being evil just never works. However, I am intrigued by the setup for the finale and the proposed time jump makes even more sense (because you know nothing can keep The Mikaelsons separated but having them fix it in a few months is pointless, the time jump makes it feel like more of a sacrifice and the reunions even more special). It will be interesting to see which 4 of the family have it spilt in them.
Sidenote: Andy, I love your reviews week in and week out even if I don’t agree, I appreciate your time in writing them, can you please use some leeway and ask the show to use lighter lighting?
I’m not a Freelin shipper – I don’t hate it, but I couldn’t see their scenes indoor which feels criminal.
Seriously, they should shoot outdoors more if they can’t afford to light a soundstage. They all looked super hot in natural light in the first couple eps and I didn’t have to strain my eyes trying to make out what was happening.
That god I’m not the only one that thinks that. I was sitting with the lights off and I still struggled to see. I get that this is meant to be a dark supernatural show, but dark lighting doesn’t make it one.
It’s been going on for ages but a lot of good scenes are missed because of it. Sometimes I have no idea what is going on exactly because of it.
It’s definitely not you! I’ve read it in other places. The random bunches of candles they use sometimes *kill* me. Like, they walk into an empty crypt and there’s dozens of ’em. Who lights them?! I think the idea that dark lighting = dark tone is pretty silly. Shows like TWD manage just fine in a variety of shades. Honestly, it sounds like something I’d hear from a first year film student who’s convinced they’re the next Kubrick lol.
LOL I have this problem with a *lot* of shows. Too dark! Literally. (We posted a deleted Vampire Diaries clip on the site the other day that I could barely even see.)
Yeah, it feels like dramas that want to be scary or dark want to use dark lighting and it leaves viewers unable to see a thing. It is possible to use low-key lighting and be able to see without losing the intended atmosphere, many films have done it in the past!
Also I felt that the Freelin sexy times were a bit harsh to have in dark lighting, don’t they deserve to be able to see each other.
So not feeling the Freya-Keelin hook-up. This episode had me literally shouting at the television screen: Hayley’s realization that at his core, Elijah’s a monster (me yelling “No s*** Sherlock! What do you expect!”), Hope aka the Hollow staking Rebekah (“OMG!!) not mention kicking Hayley’s butt (“Whoa! What?!) to Marcel being distracted by the Hollow followers (“oh come ON! Kill them and get back to Vincent!”) and Sofya not only rescuing Marcel and thus Vincent but also telling Klaus he needs to tell his little girl to fight on (“Hey! She IS useful after all!” Good advice!”) to the Hollow burning the book (“NOOO!”) to Hope walking in on the Hollow followers who bow to her (“Oh, we’re toast.”) to finally Klaus pleading with the rest of his family to not give up on his daughter and help him save her. I nearly cried at that last one. Joseph Morgan is just amazing! As you can see I’m not too emotionally involved in the show! lol! ;) For next week’s season finale, I’m going to have to stack up Kleenex. Something tells me I’m going to need it! That’ll set us up for the time jump and an older Hope, whom, I learned from another website, will be getting a love interest for next season: a newly turned vamp named Roman whose family is apparently as screwed up as hers. That’ll be interesting seeing as she’ll be at least 17 if not older with the time jump. That should be fun. Can’t wait till next week!
Toxic?? How ridiculous…Freya keeps Keelin hostage and Elijah and Haley are toxic. Please explain how a man whose done nothing but make sure she’s alright and happy is toxic I’d really like to know.
This was the most boring episode. Nothing was achieved except now everyone knows about the Hollow/Hope. The plot didn’t move forward at all, this was totally a filler episode.
It was filler but sets things up for the finale.