Drag Race Reunion: Valentina's Apology and 5 Other Shocking Moments

The final four may be safe for another week, but when RuPaul opened the library on Friday’s Drag Race reunion, no Season 9 hopeful was immune to a little reading.

To that end, it’s time to break down the night’s six cattiest confrontations — the majority of which either revolved around Valentina’s lies or Trinity Taylor’s truth:

* Alexis Michelle was the first to be read, with her fellow queens accusing her of not being able to take insults as well as she dishes them out. “My body is something I’ve struggled with my whole life,” she said. “We had talked about our body image issues a few weeks before. … It didn’t feel balanced.”

Alexis thought she’d won her defense, until Shea Couleé clapped back with this damning rebuttal: “I talked about being sensitive about my teeth, but that didn’t stop you.” In the end, Trinity had these wise words for Alexis: “Girl, you’re a drag queen. If you can’t roll with the punches, this isn’t the career for you.”

* Speaking of not being able to roll with the punches, Charlie Hides was called on the carpet for “giving up” during her lip sync battle against Trinity. Charlie tried to explain that she had injured herself carrying Shea during the cheerleading challenge, but Shea immediately — and literally — called “bulls–t” on that. “Cracked rib or not, you gave up,” she insisted. (A never-before-scene moment in which Nina Bo’nina Brown reveals that Charlie purposely didn’t bother learning the words also made for damning evidence.)

* In other feud news, Eureka O’Hara and Trinity were asked for an update on their friendship status, at which point Eureka recalled the moment she was eliminated. “Trinity did look me straight in the eyes and say, ‘I’m sorry, girl, I know how much you wanted this,” which she called the “one sincere moment” she had ever experienced with Trinity. To that, Trinity responded, “I think you’re too loud, and I think you can be obnoxious — but I do respect you.”

* Then came the real fireworks, as Valentina was asked about her controversial elimination. Few queens were willing to believe that Valentina even attempted to learn the words to Ariana Grande’s “Greedy” — least of all Shea, who said, “There are seven words in that chorus, girl” — but Alexis came to her defense with a simple “the girl tried.” The focus then shifted to Valentina’s ferocious fans who have been attacking some of the other girls on social media. Though she initially defended her supporters, saying that they’re “very underrepresented in the media,” she also made it clear that she doesn’t condone any negative behavior from them.

* Up next, the queens attempted — one last time — to convince Nina that, as Trinity said, “None of us were out to get you!” Peppermint even added that whenever they did talk about Nina, it was out of concern for her. Despite all of that, and without even a shred of recorded evidence, Nina insisted that she wasn’t imagining things.

* But the most dramatic moment was, of course, saved for last. Midway through Valentina’s acceptance speech for Miss Congeniality, Aja interrupted her to announce that she just doesn’t see the title as a good fit. The other queens chimed in — including Farrah Moan, who also accused Valentina of dumping her as a best friend and only thinking about herself — and before you knew it, the title had been changed to “Fan-Favorite.”

Your thoughts on Friday’s reunion? Cast your vote for the queen you hope wins Season 9, then drop a comment with your favorite moments from the night below.