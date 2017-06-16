Reign Series Finale: EP Breaks Down Mary's Last Scene, Reveals the Story Behind [Spoiler]'s Return and More

In many ways, The CW’s Reign ended exactly as it lived — full of bloody murder, bloody sex and more syphilitic visions than you could shake a bloody stick at.
Let’s start with the murder: Not only did Friday’s series finale claim the lives of Darnley (at the hands of Bothwell), Jane (at the
hands scepter of Elizabeth) and Nicole (death by soup!), but it also jumped ahead 21 years to the night of Mary’s beheading. Series creator Laurie McCarthy tells TVLine she always knew that Reign would end with Mary’s death, no matter how much else of her life story the show was able to tell.
“From the beginning of the show, we knew we were meeting Mary before she even wed her first husband, and her life didn’t end until she was in her forties,” McCarthy reminds us. “So there was going to be a time jump no matter what. In some ways, that gave me creative solace.”
McCarthy also knew all along that Mary would reunite with Francis in the afterlife, so before Toby Regbo departed midway through Season 3, she asked him to film the scenes you saw in the series finale.
“I asked him to do it before he left, not knowing when we were going to use it,” McCarthy reveals. “And he very graciously agreed to do it. … We’d invested so much in that relationship, and those two have such extraordinary chemistry. I felt like that was where the show began, with their unexpected love story, and I knew that’s how I wanted it to end.”
And then there’s the matter of Mary’s actual beheading. McCarthy tells us there was never talk of showing the graphic act, as she simply “never wanted to see it.”
“We did it with Lola, where you saw it from a distance, and I even regret that, to be frank,” she says. “I didn’t think it was necessary. I wanted to believe that Mary went to a better place, that she went there quickly and that we got to go there with her. Whatever was going on in the last moments that took her away, that’s where I wanted to be. Not with an objective view of her corpse.”
We should also probably discuss the craziest part of the finale — yes, even crazier than the leading lady losing her damn head — which was, of course, Catherine and Narcisse’s “witchy three-way” (McCarthy’s words, not mine) with Emanuelle. Though McCarthy laments not being present for the finale table read, she notes that Megan Follows was, and has always been, “game to do anything.”
“She’s not only a great emotional and cerebral access, she’s a great physical actress, too,” McCarthy says of Follows. “She likes the sexy stuff. And, obviously, Craig Parker is amazing. … You always have a pot of ideas at the beginning of every season, and I think ‘witchy three-way’ came up pretty early this year.”
Reign fans, were you satisfied by Friday’s fatal finale? Grade the show’s conclusion below, then drop a comment with your full review.
It was nice to see Francis. Though the moment was bittersweet, these two people found a love in each other from the time they were children. It was pure and innocent before life got ahold of them. Maybe in the afterlife they both found the peace away from responsibility and royal obligations.
I was disappointed that Claude got no resolution. Really sucks they didn’t give her and Lief a happy ending.
I didn’t understand Catherine’s ending. Guess I’ll have to look up history.
Very cathartic to see Mary and Francis together. Beautiful ending… too bad the show didn’t speed up the storyline when they knew they were cancelled so we could see more of Mary, Elizabeth and King James in the future.
I really wish there had been a fifth season. There was so much more to tell! And I will admit that I started crying with the time jump and kept it up for at least 15 minutes after the episode ended.
Of course it was expected that we would ultimately see Mary meet her death. However, I don’t like how the time jump occurred within the last few minutes of the episode. Schematically of course it made sense, but as an avid fan of Reign, I don’t think that did the storyline of Mary on the show any favors. Yes, she would eventually face her beheading however I think the storyline should have been sped up earlier on because to jump 21 years in 2 minutes didn’t give me any peace as a beloved Mary fan. Really wish there was a fifth season to allow the transition of the storyline to play out more smoothly.
I was very disappointed disappointed in final epidose ,, what about Bothwell? As well, what happened to bash ? Its just too sad how producers jumped over so,much detailes and end the season :(:( unfair ..
All of what you are talk about could not hold in 1 episode and thanks to cw it got cancelled
This was a great tv series i was really hoping it could have continued due to the fact that there was alot of romance and drama between some characters and the the other daughter catherine had which we did not know about. I really did not want either Queens to die but if i had to choose it would have been marry who lived i would not change the fact that she died though and i have to give props to McCarthy i realize that there would have been more romance between some of the characters. I had a feeling Elizabeth would not have die though due to the fact that i watch tudor and she was the golden child of Henry VIII. I truly wish they were in for a next season. I like to see a strong woman fight and marry (Adelaide Kane) fit her character. I love CW’s choices in tv series but i am very disappointed thay cancelled this series
The only saving grace of this finale episode is the flashback scenes at the end. Everything was written to hastily. Even with a short season 4, the ending was rushed.
“21 years later”.. and they never aged?? lol.. ugh. This show can’t afford makeup artists? What happened to Catherine and Bothwell? However, I was VERY happy they showed her in heaven with Francis!
All in all, rushed through to end this so badly. It needed another season. I hope they don’t butcher Game of Thrones like this.
It’s a shame the series didn’t get a fifth season or at least a full 22 episode season to fully wrap up all its storylines (Some sort of closure for Claude, Leith, Narcisse, Greer, James, Catherine, etc. would’ve been great). However, given what they had to work with, I thought the final scenes worked well and the ending with Francis/the montage really bough things home.
I’ll definitely miss Reign. It wasn’t a perfect show – What show is? – but I was always invested in it and it made for some good Thursday/Friday Night TV.