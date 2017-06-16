Emmys

Lauren Graham Podcast Interview

TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Lauren Graham Reflects on Gilmore Revival — Which Q Stumped Her?

By /

You would think that, having been interviewed approximately a bazillion times about Netflix’s glorious Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, Lauren Graham couldn’t possibly have anything left to say on the subject. But au contraire — she’s about as likely to find herself at a loss for words as our beloved motormouth Lorelai.

RELATEDGilmore Girls Video: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel Talk Possibility of Second Revival, Reflect on Baby Twist
Emmys 2017: Lead Actress, Limited Series — Dream Nominees
Big Little Lies Finale Preview HBO Reese Witherspoon Madeline Launch Gallery

In the latest TVLine Podcast dedicated to a Who’s Who of our Dream Emmy contenders, the actress — unfathomably never nominated (yet!) — analyzed for TVLine’s Michael Ausiello why the beloved series once might have faced such an uphill battle with voters, addressed complaints that the reboot was for some fans “not happy enough” and marveled at “the high” she felt during her “perfect” return to Stars Hollow. “It’s very difficult,” she said, even “to communicate how special an experience that was.”

Before the conversation was through, the Parenthood alumna also revealed some of her immediate career plans, conducted a post mortem on her ill-fated Fox pilot Linda From HR, weighed in on the possibility of a team-up with onetime roommate Connie Britton and stared down a question that left her… not speechless, but darn close to it.

Press PLAY on the widget below to listen in. And to ensure that you don’t miss a single installment of The TVLine Podcast, head over to iTunes and subscribe!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Annie Sisk says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:04 AM

    So, I still don’t get the hate-on so many fans had for this. I loved it. It wasn’t perfect but it was entertaining, fun, and moving in many regards (especially Emily’s arc). The problem spots – well, they were there in the series, too, so at least it was consistent in the ugliness (the fat-shaming, for one notable, regrettable example).

    Reply
  2. Danyelle says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:26 AM

    Thank you for this interview! The revival may not have been perfect but its always great to hear from Lauren.

    Reply
  3. Ingmar says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:50 AM

    Thanks for the great interview! It keeps surprising me how funny and great she seems. She’s one of those actors/actresses that I’d love to meet some day. Personally I think Gilmore Girls is really done and I’d be okay with that, since I loved the ending. Would love to see Alexis & Lauren play together again and to hear that language again, but at some point a new revival would just be risky. Will it ever be as good as the original series and the revival? It’s my favorite show ever and I watched it 9 times now (all episodes), but I would be okay with this being the end. Then again, I’d watch anything GG related, so :)

    Reply
  4. abz says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:11 AM

    Loved the conversation/interview. I love how down to earth she seems. I personally would love another season of the revival. I enjoyed the revival more than most people I guess, but I acknowledge some of its flaws. And while I don’t know if the revival itself should be nominated for an Emmy, I would definitely think Lauren Graham’s performance would be deserving of a nomination. I’m not confident it will happen because Emmy nominations are pretty repetitive/predictable, but I would love for her to get a nod because I think she’s very deserving.

    Reply
  5. Ally Oop says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:11 AM

    I loved the revival. There were a few things I wasn’t fond of such as the musical because of it’s length and the fact that I didn’t get to see what happens with Rory becoming a mom (although, if the revival gets a sequel then I’m OK with the cliffhanger we had). I’m 33 and Rory’s arc seemed real to me. So did Lorelei’s and Emily’s. What I would have liked to see is either Jess or Logan (preferably Logan) tell Rory they loved her…

    Reply
  6. Ally Oop says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:27 AM

    I don’t know what it is, but Lauren sounds like a Canadian to me. She could easily pass for a Canadian. Its her way of speaking. She has this happy humourus lilt to her voice even when speaking about serious stuff.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 