TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Lauren Graham Reflects on Gilmore Revival — Which Q Stumped Her?

You would think that, having been interviewed approximately a bazillion times about Netflix’s glorious Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, Lauren Graham couldn’t possibly have anything left to say on the subject. But au contraire — she’s about as likely to find herself at a loss for words as our beloved motormouth Lorelai.
In the latest TVLine Podcast dedicated to a Who’s Who of our Dream Emmy contenders, the actress — unfathomably never nominated (yet!) — analyzed for TVLine’s Michael Ausiello why the beloved series once might have faced such an uphill battle with voters, addressed complaints that the reboot was for some fans “not happy enough” and marveled at “the high” she felt during her “perfect” return to Stars Hollow. “It’s very difficult,” she said, even “to communicate how special an experience that was.”
Before the conversation was through, the Parenthood alumna also revealed some of her immediate career plans, conducted a post mortem on her ill-fated Fox pilot Linda From HR, weighed in on the possibility of a team-up with onetime roommate Connie Britton and stared down a question that left her… not speechless, but darn close to it.
So, I still don’t get the hate-on so many fans had for this. I loved it. It wasn’t perfect but it was entertaining, fun, and moving in many regards (especially Emily’s arc). The problem spots – well, they were there in the series, too, so at least it was consistent in the ugliness (the fat-shaming, for one notable, regrettable example).
Thank you for this interview! The revival may not have been perfect but its always great to hear from Lauren.
Thanks for the great interview! It keeps surprising me how funny and great she seems. She’s one of those actors/actresses that I’d love to meet some day. Personally I think Gilmore Girls is really done and I’d be okay with that, since I loved the ending. Would love to see Alexis & Lauren play together again and to hear that language again, but at some point a new revival would just be risky. Will it ever be as good as the original series and the revival? It’s my favorite show ever and I watched it 9 times now (all episodes), but I would be okay with this being the end. Then again, I’d watch anything GG related, so :)
Loved the conversation/interview. I love how down to earth she seems. I personally would love another season of the revival. I enjoyed the revival more than most people I guess, but I acknowledge some of its flaws. And while I don’t know if the revival itself should be nominated for an Emmy, I would definitely think Lauren Graham’s performance would be deserving of a nomination. I’m not confident it will happen because Emmy nominations are pretty repetitive/predictable, but I would love for her to get a nod because I think she’s very deserving.
I loved the revival. There were a few things I wasn’t fond of such as the musical because of it’s length and the fact that I didn’t get to see what happens with Rory becoming a mom (although, if the revival gets a sequel then I’m OK with the cliffhanger we had). I’m 33 and Rory’s arc seemed real to me. So did Lorelei’s and Emily’s. What I would have liked to see is either Jess or Logan (preferably Logan) tell Rory they loved her…
I don’t know what it is, but Lauren sounds like a Canadian to me. She could easily pass for a Canadian. Its her way of speaking. She has this happy humourus lilt to her voice even when speaking about serious stuff.