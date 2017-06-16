Shutterstock

Glenn Close Cast In Zombie Comedy Pilot Sea Oak for Amazon

Glenn Close is ready to do damage of the undead kind over at Amazon — as the star of the comedy pilot Sea Oak.

From novelist George Saunders (Lincoln in the Bardo), Sea Oak (not to be confused with Amazon’s Red Oaks) is described as a cross between a zombie drama and a family revenge comedy. Per THR.com. Close will play Aunt Bernie, a working-class woman who is tragically killed in a home invasion. She eventually returns from the dead, no longer the gentle soul she once was, but instead determined on living life to its fullest — and that includes taking care of unfinished business with her stripper nephew and ne’er-do-well nieces, all of whom live in the titular subsidized housing complex.

Should Sea Oak be picked up to series, it’ll mark Close’s first series regular gig since Damages came to an end in 2012. Most recently, she appeared on Broadway where she reprised her Tony-winning role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

Does Sea Oak sound like a worthy vehicle for Glenn Close?

3 Comments
  1. Annie Sisk says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:28 AM




    … OK…?

    Reply
  2. Brian says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    Is she supposed to be a traditional brain eating kind of zombie or is she just a character like the Crow who came back from the dead?

    Reply
  3. William says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    Sounds a lot like Santa Clarita Diet.

    Reply
