TVLine Items: Watch Adam West's Powerless, GH Star Returns and More

One of Adam West‘s final roles before his death last week is coming to a TV computer near you.

DC All Access has made the late actor’s episode of Powerless, in which the one-time TV Batman guest-stars as Wayne Industries chairman Dean West, available to stream for a limited time.

NBC pulled the freshman comedy from its primetime schedule before the installment could air, but you can now press PLAY above to watch the never-before-seen half-hour.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kirsten Storms will return to General Hospital to reprise her role as Maxie, according to a photo posted on the ABC soap’s Instagram on Friday:

* All four seasons of Heroes and the event series Heroes Reborn will be available on the streaming network Crackle, beginning Thursday, July 13.

* Spike TV’s comedic tribute One Night Only: Alec Baldwin will feature the following guests (with more TBA at a later date): Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer. The special airs Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c.

* Viola Davis’ production company is developing the six-part true-crime documentary series The 4% (working title) for ABC, our sister site Deadline reports. The project follows two inmates who have been on Death Row for two decades and re-examines the evidence in their cases, using new forensic technologies.

