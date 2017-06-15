The Toy Box Renewed for Season 2

ABC is saying “Game on!” to another season of The Toy Box.

The network has renewed the competition series, hosted by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, for a second season, it was announced Thursday.

Say WHAT?!! The second season of @TheToyBox is underway & brand new toy inventions will be unveiled soon! #thetoybox pic.twitter.com/xaCLw8TjRt — ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) June 16, 2017

On the program, inventors and their toy concepts are put through a series of trials and tests before facing the panel of judges (aka no-nonsense, toy-loving kids).

The Toy Box premiered in April to 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in the Friday lead-off spot. Through its seven-week run it averaged 2.9 mil and a 0.6 — down sharply from this TV season’s Last Man Standing/Dr. Ken average (5.4 mil/1.0), but surely at a fraction of the cost.