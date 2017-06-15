The Toy Box Renewed
Courtesy of ABC

The Toy Box Renewed for Season 2

By /

ABC is saying “Game on!” to another season of The Toy Box.

The network has renewed the competition series, hosted by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, for a second season, it was announced Thursday.

On the program, inventors and their toy concepts are put through a series of trials and tests before facing the panel of judges (aka no-nonsense, toy-loving kids).

The Toy Box premiered in April to 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in the Friday lead-off spot. Through its seven-week run it averaged 2.9 mil and a 0.6 — down sharply from this TV season’s Last Man Standing/Dr. Ken average (5.4 mil/1.0), but surely at a fraction of the cost.

2 Comments
  1. Tee says:
    June 15, 2017 at 7:59 PM

    No. I watched this with my five year old nephew and found the judge stop be annoying and the winning toy to be lame. I reserved it for my nephew, and he played with it for all of five minutes before he said he wished it was the light box terrier. The definitely need to revamp the voting process in season 2. Maybe have the audience voice an opinion. Let those of us who will be buying the “toys” have a say in what we want!

