The CW All-Stars: Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most Shows?

Given its penchant for recycling, The CW’s got to have one of the smallest carbon footprints in Hollywood.

EXCLUSIVEThe Originals Season 5 Twist Could Set the Stage for Another Spinoff

If you’ve been a regular viewer since the network launched in Oct. 2006, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of the same (attractive) faces keep popping up. TVLine certainly has, and we’ve decided to start tallying ’em up in order to determine, once and for all, which actors deserve to be crowned CW royalty.

You may not be surprised by every actor in our gallery — especially if you’re a consistent consumer of the network’s DC properties — but trust us, there are some surprises. (Plus, who doesn’t love remembering when Stephen Amell was on The Vampire Diaries?)

NEWSThe CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Flash, Supernatural, More

A couple of notes before we dive in:

1. My condolences to The CW’s many web series, but only shows that aired on the actual network count for the purposes of this list.

2. If an actor appeared on a WB-turned-CW series during its WB days (i.e. Katie Cassidy on 7th Heaven), it doesn’t count. Nick Zano’s post-WB appearance on 7th Heaven, however, is fair game.

PHOTOS7th Heaven: 20 Moments That Still Make Us Uncomfortable

3. An actor must have been on at least five CW shows in order to make this list. So if you’re wondering why several CW staples — including, let’s say, Robert Buckley and Shantel VanSanten, each with four under their belt — are missing, that’s why.

4. Feel free to cry foul about any of the above. (This is America, and that’s why we have comment sections.)

To that end, browse our gallery of CW all-stars — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment below: Who’s your favorite recurring actor? Did we miss any big ones?