The CW All-Stars: Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most Shows?

Given its penchant for recycling, The CW’s got to have one of the smallest carbon footprints in Hollywood.
If you’ve been a regular viewer since the network launched in Oct. 2006, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of the same (attractive) faces keep popping up. TVLine certainly has, and we’ve decided to start tallying ’em up in order to determine, once and for all, which actors deserve to be crowned CW royalty.
You may not be surprised by every actor in our gallery — especially if you’re a consistent consumer of the network’s DC properties — but trust us, there are some surprises. (Plus, who doesn’t love remembering when Stephen Amell was on The Vampire Diaries?)
A couple of notes before we dive in:
1. My condolences to The CW’s many web series, but only shows that aired on the actual network count for the purposes of this list.
2. If an actor appeared on a WB-turned-CW series during its WB days (i.e. Katie Cassidy on 7th Heaven), it doesn’t count. Nick Zano’s post-WB appearance on 7th Heaven, however, is fair game.
3. An actor must have been on at least five CW shows in order to make this list. So if you’re wondering why several CW staples — including, let’s say, Robert Buckley and Shantel VanSanten, each with four under their belt — are missing, that’s why.
4. Feel free to cry foul about any of the above. (This is America, and that’s why we have comment sections.)
To that end, browse our gallery of CW all-stars — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment below: Who’s your favorite recurring actor? Did we miss any big ones?
Funny how the actors evolved with the network itself. it almost makes me miss those early trashy CW TV days. xoxo Gossip Girl.
The WB would do this too. I remember Jason Behr was on Dawson’s Creek, Buffy, 7th Heaven, and then Roswell.
Andy-Peyton List was also on One Tree Hill. She played a model season 3.
That she was, but her episode aired when it was still The WB. So close!
Ok cool.
I just love you for this! Thank you. =)
<3
Reminds me of how you see the same faces in many a Vancouver-shot sci-fi series (looking at you Roger Cross).
off the top of my head, my high school buddy Chris Gauthier has been in atleast 3(that i watch) Smallville, Supernatural and iZombie. plus, kinda an unfair list consider most have played the same character regardless of what show.
Agree, crossovers shouldn’t count.
Ha! Yes, I remember Reaper.
Seeing them on 90210, I suddenly want a male soap starring Amell, Gustin, and Zano. They all can bring the angst and tears and manpain.
Katie Cassidy on Supernatural was the best thing ever. I miss her Ruby.
Thank you for doing this list :)
What about Ty Olsson? He was in Smallville (post CW switch), Arrow, Beauty and the Beast, The Tomorrow People, iZombie, Supernatural, and The 100. That’s 7, so does he share the crown with Dohring as the king of the CW?
Good point. I’ll add him in, but he’s not quite king-level. He can be a prince.
You forgot that Nick Zano was on the Wb’s What I Like About You
WB…not CW…
Was that on the cw?
Have loved Nick Zano since “What I like about you”. Also huge Katie Cassidy fan. She deserves a better home.
Hated Zano in that so I kept hating him everywhere he went.
Hallmark Channel is pretty committed to recycling as well.