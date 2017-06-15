The CW All-Stars: Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most Shows?

Throwback Thursday
Given its penchant for recycling, The CW’s got to have one of the smallest carbon footprints in Hollywood.

If you’ve been a regular viewer since the network launched in Oct. 2006, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of the same (attractive) faces keep popping up. TVLine certainly has, and we’ve decided to start tallying ’em up in order to determine, once and for all, which actors deserve to be crowned CW royalty.

You may not be surprised by every actor in our gallery — especially if you’re a consistent consumer of the network’s DC properties — but trust us, there are some surprises. (Plus, who doesn’t love remembering when Stephen Amell was on The Vampire Diaries?)

A couple of notes before we dive in:

1. My condolences to The CW’s many web series, but only shows that aired on the actual network count for the purposes of this list.

2. If an actor appeared on a WB-turned-CW series during its WB days (i.e. Katie Cassidy on 7th Heaven), it doesn’t count. Nick Zano’s post-WB appearance on 7th Heaven, however, is fair game.

3. An actor must have been on at least five CW shows in order to make this list. So if you’re wondering why several CW staples — including, let’s say, Robert Buckley and Shantel VanSanten, each with four under their belt — are missing, that’s why.

4. Feel free to cry foul about any of the above. (This is America, and that’s why we have comment sections.)

To that end, browse our gallery of CW all-stars — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment below: Who’s your favorite recurring actor? Did we miss any big ones?

19 Comments
  1. jason says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    Funny how the actors evolved with the network itself. it almost makes me miss those early trashy CW TV days. xoxo Gossip Girl.

    Reply
  2. Steven says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    The WB would do this too. I remember Jason Behr was on Dawson’s Creek, Buffy, 7th Heaven, and then Roswell.

    Reply
  3. Lola says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    Andy-Peyton List was also on One Tree Hill. She played a model season 3.

    Reply
  4. Gina says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    I just love you for this! Thank you. =)

    Reply
  5. T.W.S.S. says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Reminds me of how you see the same faces in many a Vancouver-shot sci-fi series (looking at you Roger Cross).

    Reply
  6. tigersmurfette says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    off the top of my head, my high school buddy Chris Gauthier has been in atleast 3(that i watch) Smallville, Supernatural and iZombie. plus, kinda an unfair list consider most have played the same character regardless of what show.

    Reply
  7. Nicole Walker says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:20 AM

    Ha! Yes, I remember Reaper.

    Seeing them on 90210, I suddenly want a male soap starring Amell, Gustin, and Zano. They all can bring the angst and tears and manpain.

    Katie Cassidy on Supernatural was the best thing ever. I miss her Ruby.

    Thank you for doing this list :)

    Reply
  8. Luke says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:24 AM

    What about Ty Olsson? He was in Smallville (post CW switch), Arrow, Beauty and the Beast, The Tomorrow People, iZombie, Supernatural, and The 100. That’s 7, so does he share the crown with Dohring as the king of the CW?

    Reply
  9. Lauren (@slayingbooks) says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    You forgot that Nick Zano was on the Wb’s What I Like About You

    Reply
  10. Cas says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    Have loved Nick Zano since “What I like about you”. Also huge Katie Cassidy fan. She deserves a better home.

    Reply
  11. Corky says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    Hallmark Channel is pretty committed to recycling as well.

    Reply
See More Comments
