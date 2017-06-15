Snowpiercer Alison Wright
TVLine Items: The Americans Vet Joins TNT Pilot, Bill Nye Renewed and More

The AmericansAlison Wright is boarding TNT’s futuristic Snowpiercer train.

The actress will star opposite Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly in the network’s drama pilot, based on the 2013 film of the same name, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, forcing humanity’s survivors to inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Wright will play Lilah Anderson, an independent thinker who works in the train’s nail salon.

* Netflix has renewed the science-themed talk show Bill Nye Saves the World for Season 2, host Bill Nye announced on Facebook.

* USA Network has given a pilot order to Olive Forever, a comedic drama about mysterious high school student and cat burglar Olive. After moving to a sleepy town with a criminal underbelly, Olive must navigate new foster parents, new boyfriends, new gangsters and new crime opportunities.

* Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will star opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Fox’s vampire drama pilot The Passage, based on the bestselling book trilogy by Justin Cronin, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* AT&T Audience Network’s original series Ice has tapped Ed Bernero (Criminal Minds) to serve as showrunner for Season 2. The drama, starring Cam Gigandet, Jeremy Sisto and Donald Sutherland, follows the Green family as they plunge into the underbelly of the Los Angeles diamond trade.

1 Comment
  1. webly3 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:02 PM

    Happy for Alison Wright! Sounds more promising than other recent TNT shows.

