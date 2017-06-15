Exclusive
Quantico Season 3 Cast
Quantico: Another Series Regular Leaving Ahead of Season 3

The winds of change continue to whip through Quantico.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Pearl Thusi — who joined the ABC drama last fall as a series regular — will not be returning for Season 3. Thusi’s exit comes on the heels of news that original cast member Yasmine Al Mampasi has also exited the series

A source tells me that both departures are part of a creative overhaul currently underway at Quantico, which is in the midst of a leadership change; series creator Joshua Safran has stepped down as showrunner and a replacement is expected to be announced soon.

Thusi’s character — driven, disciplined, type-A lawyer Dayana Mampasi — was introduced at the start of Season 2.

The South African actress’ most notable stateside role prior to Quantico was a guest stint on HBO’s The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.

2 Comments
  1. padraicjacob says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:12 AM

    I was actually expecting them to say Miranda was leaving, though the actress might be next. She didn’t have much of a role in part B and ended up going to jail, if I remember correctly.

    Reply
  2. HNM says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:13 AM

    God help the poor fool who picks up this gig.

    Reply
