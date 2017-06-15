Aisha Tyler Leaving The Talk
Courtesy of Twitter

Aisha Tyler Leaving CBS' The Talk

By /

Aisha Tyler is all Talk-ed out.

The actress, now a series regular on Criminal Minds, announced Thursday that she’ll be vacating her seat on the CBS daytime talk show after six seasons on the air.

RELATEDCBS Fall Premiere Dates: Big Bang, NCIS, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon and More

Tyler’s co-hosts — Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood — were all present for her tearful farewell episode.

The show even posted a goodbye message from its official account: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Lots of happy tears as we wish @aishatyler the best possible future!”

VIDEOSCBS Trailers: Our Knee-Jerk Reactions to David Boreanaz’s SEAL Team, 9JKL, Me, Myself & I and More New Shows

Tyler also took to Twitter to express how she’s feeling about the big change:

Tyler joined Criminal Minds in a recurring capacity for Season 11 (filling the vacancy left by Jennifer Love Hewitt’s one-and-done run), and this past season was promoted to series regular status (at the onset of a major cast upheaval triggered by Thomas Gibson’s firing).

RELATEDCriminal Minds Boss Opens Up About Writing Thomas Gibson’s Exit Story, and the Cast Change She Didn’t Expect

Previous co-hosts who have left the show include Marissa Jaret Winokur (Season 1 only), Leah Remini (Seasons 1–2) and Holly Robinson Peete (also Seasons 1–2).

Your thoughts on Tyler’s departure? Who would you like to see fill her empty seat? Whatever’s on your mind, let’s talk about it in the comment section below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Susie says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    Probably because juggling the talk show and her role on “Criminal Minds” was getting to be too much. I love Tyler, her personality and her humor… and the other women around the table seemed to genuinely like her too. She’ll be missed.

    Reply
    • Brian says:
      June 15, 2017 at 11:48 AM

      She also hosts Whose Line and does voice work on Archer. Getting upped to series regular on Criminal Minds must have made it impossible to not have to drop something.

      Reply
  2. Kyle says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    Good. Not in a bad way but because she takes on so many projects I wonder how she has time to commit to them all, this, criminal minds and whose line – she’s such a hard worker and I’m happy she can have a bit more of a break

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 