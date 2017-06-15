Aisha Tyler Leaving CBS' The Talk

Aisha Tyler is all Talk-ed out.
The actress, now a series regular on Criminal Minds, announced Thursday that she’ll be vacating her seat on the CBS daytime talk show after six seasons on the air.
Tyler’s co-hosts — Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood — were all present for her tearful farewell episode.
The show even posted a goodbye message from its official account: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Lots of happy tears as we wish @aishatyler the best possible future!”
Tyler also took to Twitter to express how she’s feeling about the big change:
Tyler joined Criminal Minds in a recurring capacity for Season 11 (filling the vacancy left by Jennifer Love Hewitt’s one-and-done run), and this past season was promoted to series regular status (at the onset of a major cast upheaval triggered by Thomas Gibson’s firing).
Previous co-hosts who have left the show include Marissa Jaret Winokur (Season 1 only), Leah Remini (Seasons 1–2) and Holly Robinson Peete (also Seasons 1–2).
Your thoughts on Tyler’s departure? Who would you like to see fill her empty seat? Whatever’s on your mind, let’s talk about it in the comment section below.
Probably because juggling the talk show and her role on “Criminal Minds” was getting to be too much. I love Tyler, her personality and her humor… and the other women around the table seemed to genuinely like her too. She’ll be missed.
She also hosts Whose Line and does voice work on Archer. Getting upped to series regular on Criminal Minds must have made it impossible to not have to drop something.
Good. Not in a bad way but because she takes on so many projects I wonder how she has time to commit to them all, this, criminal minds and whose line – she’s such a hard worker and I’m happy she can have a bit more of a break