Quantico Season 3
Quantico: Yasmine Al Massri Not Returning for Season 3

Quantico is losing more than just its showrunner.

TVLine has confirmed that original cast member Yasmine Al Massri — who has played twin FBI recruits Nimah and Raina on the ABC drama for two seasons — will not be returning for Season 3.

The actress announced her departure on social media earlier this week.

As previously reported, Quantico creator Joshua Safran has stepped down as showrunner, although he will stay on as a consultant. “I will be consulting with the show moving forward, but I will not be with the show on a day-to-day level,” Safran told TVLine. “I love the show, so I’ll be making sure it stays what it is.”

A new showrunner has not been named.

Despite anemic ratings, Quantico was renewed last month for a third season, which is slated to launch in early 2018.

What say you, Quantico fans? Will you miss Nimah and Raina? Do you have concerns about what this portends for Season 3? Weigh in below!

5 Comments
  1. MaximeAC (@MaximeAC) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    why is she leaving ?

    Reply
  2. T. says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    We almosy never see muslim character except guest stars who play terrorists. Sad to see her go.

    Reply
  3. Wheelz ♿ (@Joey_C523) says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Little late on this scoop. This was announced a few days ago.

    Reply
  4. JeriHallens says:
    June 14, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    Aren’t they doing a reboot? Other characters will be gone too. Honestly season 2 was awful. Convoluted first half then boring second half. Season 1 was excellent.

    Reply
