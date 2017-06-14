Quantico: Yasmine Al Massri Not Returning for Season 3

Quantico is losing more than just its showrunner.

TVLine has confirmed that original cast member Yasmine Al Massri — who has played twin FBI recruits Nimah and Raina on the ABC drama for two seasons — will not be returning for Season 3.

The actress announced her departure on social media earlier this week.

Thank u for your love and support from all around the world that made Nima and Reina one of the fans favorite characters on #quantico #quanticoabc #nimareina #twins .. time to say good bye 👋 A post shared by Yasmine Al Massri (@jazmasri) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

As previously reported, Quantico creator Joshua Safran has stepped down as showrunner, although he will stay on as a consultant. “I will be consulting with the show moving forward, but I will not be with the show on a day-to-day level,” Safran told TVLine. “I love the show, so I’ll be making sure it stays what it is.”

A new showrunner has not been named.

Despite anemic ratings, Quantico was renewed last month for a third season, which is slated to launch in early 2018.

What say you, Quantico fans? Will you miss Nimah and Raina? Do you have concerns about what this portends for Season 3? Weigh in below!