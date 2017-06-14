Zachary Levi Alias Grace
Shutterstock

Psych Movie: Chuck's Zachary Levi Joins Revival Cast as the Big Bad

By /

OK, this is Chucking awesome: Zachary Levi has boarded USA Network’s two-hour Psych revival as the main villain.

In the holiday-themed Psych: The Movie (premiering in December), the Chuck vet will play “Thin White Duke,” a ruthless, mysterious and dashing evildoer of the highest order.

RELATEDAlias Grace Photos: Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin Star in Netflix Miniseries

Leading man Dule Hill released a clip on social media Wednesday that offers a first look of Levi in character as Thin White Duke:

Levi joins returning Psych vets James Roday, the aforementioned Dule Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson.

Psych creator Steve Franks co-wrote the script with Roday and will also direct.

Here’s the official logline again: “The ambitious friends — along with some returning fan-favorite characters — come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. A comedic thrill ride follows, as the wild and unpredictable Psych team pursues the bad guys, justice …and food!”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Haz says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    Oh wow this is like a very naughty dream for Psych and Chuck fans. I’m curious if there will be a Psych panel at SDCC this year.

    Reply
  2. DebG says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:44 AM

    I haven’t even read the article yet, but I have to say that I am loving this! I can’t wait.

    Reply
  3. Keisten says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    So excited!!!

    Reply
  4. justice says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:58 AM

    Why have we not gotten a Monk revival/movie?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 