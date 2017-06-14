Psych Movie: Chuck's Zachary Levi Joins Revival Cast as the Big Bad

OK, this is Chucking awesome: Zachary Levi has boarded USA Network’s two-hour Psych revival as the main villain.
In the holiday-themed Psych: The Movie (premiering in December), the Chuck vet will play “Thin White Duke,” a ruthless, mysterious and dashing evildoer of the highest order.
Leading man Dule Hill released a clip on social media Wednesday that offers a first look of Levi in character as Thin White Duke:
Well, #Psych-Os #Chucksters…things just got reaaally interesting. Whaaaaaat!! 🍍🍍🍍@ZacharyLevi @JamesRoday @Psych_USA pic.twitter.com/rDUbylsuik
— Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) June 14, 2017
Levi joins returning Psych vets James Roday, the aforementioned Dule Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson.
Psych creator Steve Franks co-wrote the script with Roday and will also direct.
Here’s the official logline again: “The ambitious friends — along with some returning fan-favorite characters — come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. A comedic thrill ride follows, as the wild and unpredictable Psych team pursues the bad guys, justice …and food!”
Oh wow this is like a very naughty dream for Psych and Chuck fans. I’m curious if there will be a Psych panel at SDCC this year.
I haven’t even read the article yet, but I have to say that I am loving this! I can’t wait.
So excited!!!
Why have we not gotten a Monk revival/movie?