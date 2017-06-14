Psych Movie: Chuck's Zachary Levi Joins Revival Cast as the Big Bad

OK, this is Chucking awesome: Zachary Levi has boarded USA Network’s two-hour Psych revival as the main villain.

In the holiday-themed Psych: The Movie (premiering in December), the Chuck vet will play “Thin White Duke,” a ruthless, mysterious and dashing evildoer of the highest order.

Leading man Dule Hill released a clip on social media Wednesday that offers a first look of Levi in character as Thin White Duke:

Levi joins returning Psych vets James Roday, the aforementioned Dule Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson.

Psych creator Steve Franks co-wrote the script with Roday and will also direct.

Here’s the official logline again: “The ambitious friends — along with some returning fan-favorite characters — come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. A comedic thrill ride follows, as the wild and unpredictable Psych team pursues the bad guys, justice …and food!”