TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Julie Klausner on Difficult's People's 'Curious' Obsession With Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey might want to take cover: Season 3 of Hulu’s merciless Difficult People isn’t about to quit spanking the butt of so many of its jokes. How could it? As series creator/leading lady Julie Klausner puts it, if New York City was the fifth girl on Girls, Spacey is “the No. 1 girl on our show. [So] it would be foolish not to acknowledge his importance to the Difficult-iverse.”

In this, the second installment of The TVLine Podcast dedicated to a select group of our Dream Emmy nominees, Klausner — who oughta be a contender for her work as the show’s writer/executive producer — also reveals to our EIC Michael Ausiello that next season, the series (if not necessarily Julie and Billy) will pay a visit to L.A., reflects on the “broad, offensive [and] completely accurate” depiction of New Jersey in Season 2’s sublime “Italian Pinata” and suggests that her alter ego’s abuse of Arthur might make Difficult People “a good antidote to The Handmaid’s Tale.”

