DuckTales Revival Gets Summer Premiere Date on Disney XD — Watch New Opening Title Sequence

Disney XD is making a pitstop in Duckburg — known for its gorgeous summer weather, in addition to its curious distribution of wealth — before relocating full-time in the fall.

The network on Wednesday announced that its highly anticipated DuckTales revival will debut as a one-hour TV movie, appropriately titled DuckTales: Woo-oo!, which will air for 24 hours straight — that’s a total of 24 airings for my fellow math strugglers out there — beginning Saturday, Aug. 12 at midnight ET.

The series, already renewed for a second season, will then make its formal premiere on Saturday, Sept. 23 with two new episodes airing throughout the day, beginning at 7 am.

DuckTales stars the voices of David Tennant (Doctor Who) as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi (Community) as Huey, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Louie, Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates) as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett (SNL) as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

Throughout the season, you can also expect to hear from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) as Gizmoduck, Allison Janney (Mom) as Goldie O’Gilt, Margo Martindale (The Americans) as Ma Beagle and Jim Rash (Community) as Gyro Gearloose, among many others.

Hit PLAY on the just-released opening title sequence above, then drop a comment below: Will you embrace the new DuckTales with open arms wings?

