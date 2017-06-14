Criminal Minds: Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook Secure Raises for Season 13

Original Criminal Minds cast members Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook have sealed new deals to stay on as Penelope Garcia and “JJ” Jareau.
After costars Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler re-signed for the fall, Vangsness and Cook held out for salary parity with the latter, our sister site Deadline reports, and emerged from their negotiations “essentially on par” with Gubler.
The actresses’ deals come on the heels of the news that Damon Gupton was not asked back for Season 13, after less than a full season as Agent Stephen Walker.
Retaining both Vangsness and Cook, especially in the wake of Gupton’s ouster, saves the CBS crime drama from sustaining another major cast shake-up as it did in Season 12, when original cast member Thomas Gibson was fired, Adam Rodriguez was added to the ensemble and Paget Brewster returned full-time as Prentiss, while Aisha Tyler got promoted to series regular.
Criminal Minds Season 13 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, now airing an hour later at 10/9c (after the new David Boreanaz drama SEAL Team).
Good
Thank God. The last thing Criminal Minds needed was to lose either of these two. As for Damon Gupton’s firing, I never understood why he was brought on in the first place. He never really fit in to the cast, and the fact that it was the network who meddled in the process of his hiring makes it a frustrating situation.
–
But since they weren’t mentioned in the article, does this mean Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez and Aisha Tyler are also returning for season 13? What is the status of their contracts?
Paget, Adam and Aisha are on different contract cycles.
Yes! Thanks for the report!
This is great news! But why are they moving it to 10 pm!
Guess I’ll watch the upcoming season then, CBS. See? Business.