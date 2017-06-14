TVLine Items: Billy Zane Visits Legends, Jason O'Mara to High Castle and More

Legends of Tomorrow is staging a Titanic reunion, tapping Billy Zane to portray politician and showman P.T. Barnum, who founded Barnum & Bailey Circus (aka “The Greatest Show on Earth”).

Per EW.com, Zane will guest-star in a Season 3 episode, during which he will share the screen with Titanic castmate Victor Garber, who plays Dr. Martin Stein/one half of Firestorm on the CW series.

On Legends, Barnum is “the villain of our story,” but he is also “just a guy who wants to put on a good show,” executive producer Phil Klemmer previews.

Zane’s TV credits include Guilt, The Deep End, Samantha Who? and Twin Peaks.

Legends of Tomorrow returns for Season 3 — with a new Muslim hacktivist team member! — this fall, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Flash.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jason O’Mara (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) has joined the Season 3 cast of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor will play Wyatt Price, an Irish refugee and resident of the Neutral Zone who learned to survive by trading in black-market goods and services.

* Netflix will premiere Mindhunter, a new series from director/EP David Fincher (House of Cards), on Friday, Oct. 13, Collider reports. The 1979-set drama, starring Jonathan Groff (Looking), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Holt McCallany (Lights Out), follows two FBI agents who interview serial killers in an effort to solve current murders.

* HBO released a teaser for Season 2 of the Issa Rae comedy Insecure, returning Sunday, July 23 at 10:30 pm: