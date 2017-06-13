TVLine Items: Thrones Vet to Hill House, Hacker Role for Flash Alum and More

Game of Thrones alum Michiel Huisman is moving into a scary new residence at Netflix.

The actor will star in the streaming service’s forthcoming horror series The Haunting of Hill House, a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Huisman — whose TV credits also include Orphan Black, Nashville and Treme — will play Steven Crane, a published writer of supernatural books, including a memoir about his family’s time living at Hill House.

* Andy Mientus (The Flash, Smash) will star opposite Chris Noth and Leven Rambin in NBCUniversal International Studios’ crime procedural Gone, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on Chelsea Cain’s novel One Kick, the drama follows Kit “Kick” Lannigan (Rambin), the survivor of a famous child-abduction case, and Frank Booth (Noth),the FBI agent who rescued and then recruited her to a special task force. Mientus will play James, a skilled hacker and Kick’s close friend who was also rescued by Frank.

* Facebook has ordered the reality competition series Last State Standing, from the producers of American Ninja Warrior, per The Hollywood Reporter. The program will feature a contestant from every state in the U.S., competing in unique and crazy games for a chance at a $500,000 cash prize.

* Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party will return for Season 2 on Monday, Oct. 16 at 10/9c on VH1.

