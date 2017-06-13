Ratings: As NBA Championship Win Dominates Night, Ninja Warrior Slips

ABC’s coverage of the Golden State Warriors’ championship win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night drew 19.9 million total viewers and a 7.5 rating in preliminary numbers, surging 35 percent from the fast nationals for Game 4 of this year’s NBA Finals.

While shy of last year’s deciding Game 7 (which did 25.1 mil/9.2 in fast nats), Monday’s match-up was up 10 percent from the most recent deciding Game 5 (Spurs/Heat 2014).

Facing off against the game….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior did 5.3 mil and a 1.4, slipping 18 percent in the demo from both last season’s opener and finale. Spartan (3.5 mil/0.9) was down 40 percent from its Season 1 premiere yet on par with its finale.

FOX | The well-received So You Think You Can Dance “un-boot” drew 3.6 mil and a 0.9, ticking down just a bit from last year’s “Next Generation” premiere. Superhuman retained 2.6 mil and a 0.7.

THE CW | Whose Line (950K/0.3) was steady.