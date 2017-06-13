Morris Chestnut Joins Cast of Goliath for Season 2 as Billy Bob's Rival

It’s out of the morgue and into the courtroom for Morris Chestnut.

The former Rosewood star has signed on to join the cast of Amazon’s legal drama Goliath for Season 2, according to our sister site Deadline. Chestnut will play chief deputy D.A. Hakeem Rashad, a criminal prosecutor who has a longstanding rivalry with Billy Bob Thornton’s defense attorney.

The casting news comes just a month after Chestnut’s Fox drama Rosewood was cancelled after two seasons. Chestnut also had a series-regular role on Seasons 5 and 6 of Showtime’s Nurse Jackie — and Jackie executive producer Clyde Phillips will be taking over as Goliath‘s showrunner for Season 2.

Season 2 of Goliath, co-created by David E. Kelley, is expected to debut next year. Thornton took home a Golden Globe in January for his lead role as defense attorney Billy McBride. The Season 1 supporting cast included William Hurt, Maria Bello and Olivia Thirlby.

