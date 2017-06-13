Bachelor in Paradise Investigation 'Moving Quickly,' Says Chris Harrison

Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison is weighing in on the “misconduct” kerfuffle that is threatening to derail the ABC reality romp’s upcoming fourth season.

In a lengthy statement obtained by People.com, Harrison urged the public to exercise “patience” as Warner Bros. completes its investigation into the matter. Production was suspended on the show after a producer reportedly expressed concern about an alleged sexual encounter between contestant DeMario Jackson and another female cast member, although Harrison cautioned against putting too much stock in early press speculation.

Scroll down to read Harrison’s full statement:

By now, no doubt, you have heard that we have suspended production on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise. I can confirm to you that this is sadly the case. Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there, I don’t find that to be possible anymore. Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here. There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete. I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible. So again, I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. issued its own statement, saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”