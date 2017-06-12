Luther Limited Series 2018
Courtesy of BBC America

Idris Elba's Luther to Return With 4-Part Season 5, Tend to 'Unfinished Business'

By /

BBC America announced on Monday that Golden Globe winner Idris Elba will suit back up as Luther, for a four-part Season 5 penned by series creator Neil Cross. Filming will commence in early 2018.

“Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot,” Cross shared in a statement. “What happened to [DCI] John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood-red London?” at the close of the two-part Season 4 circa December 2015. “It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to. And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther?

“In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next,” Cross continued. “It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.”

Elba himself said, “Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

8 Comments
  1. Gina says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:18 AM

    Yes! Love Luther

    Reply
  2. Imzadi says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    Thank god, season 4 was really not enough and rather unsatisfactory.

    Reply
  3. El S Boy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    Alice… Alice… Alice…

    Reply
  4. jon says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:52 AM

    YES! Please, pretty please make sure Alice is around.

    Reply
  5. Taylor says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    ALICE PLEASE

    Reply
  6. jason says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    Like I imagine most of the comments will be. I really want Alice back. This show created such a great dynamic between those two the show isn’t the same without her character.

    Reply
