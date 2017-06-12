Idris Elba's Luther to Return With 4-Part Season 5, Tend to 'Unfinished Business'

BBC America announced on Monday that Golden Globe winner Idris Elba will suit back up as Luther, for a four-part Season 5 penned by series creator Neil Cross. Filming will commence in early 2018.

“Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot,” Cross shared in a statement. “What happened to [DCI] John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood-red London?” at the close of the two-part Season 4 circa December 2015. “It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to. And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther?

“In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next,” Cross continued. “It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.”

Elba himself said, “Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”