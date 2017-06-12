TVLine Items: Lindsay Lohan Joins UK Series, Cold Justice Premiere and More

Lindsay Lohan is headed to the small screen — across the pond.

The Mean Girls actress has joined the Season 2 cast of the British comedy Sick Note, starring Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Nick Frost (Into the Badlands) and Don Johnson, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series — which begins airing its first season this fall on UK broadcaster Sky 1 — follows Daniel Glass (Grint), an insurance rep who is wrongly misdiagnosed with a terminal illness and then decides to hide the truth from his colleagues, friends and family. Lohan will play the daughter of Daniel’s boss during Season 2, premiering in 2018.

Lohan’s TV credits include guest spots on 2 Broke Girls, Anger Management and Ugly Betty. She also starred as Elizabeth Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime film Liz & Dick.

* The revived true-crime reality series Cold Justice will return with new episodes on Saturday, July 22 at 8/7c on Oxygen.

* Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) and Jane Lynch (Glee) will host Earth Live, a two-hour block of wildlife programming airing across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo MUNDO on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

* TNT has released an extended trailer for Will, a new drama series about young William Shakespeare (newcomer Laurie Davidson), premiering Monday, July 10 at 9 pm.