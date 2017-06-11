Criminal Minds: Damon Gupton Out, Two Series Vets Remain in Limbo

Criminal Minds cast shake-up, Part 2?
Sources confirm for TVLine that due to creative changes at the long-running CBS crime drama, Damon Gupton will not be returning as Supervisory Special Agent Stephen Walker for Season 13. The actor’s departure, revealed via Twitter over the weekend, comes just 15 episodes after he was added to the cast in wake of Thomas Gibson’s controversial exit.
In January, Criminal Minds boss Erica Messer told TVLine that adding Gupton amid so much existing cast churn — Gibson’s aforementioned exit came on the heels of Adam Rodriguez’s hiring and preceded Aisha Tyler’s promotion to series regular and Paget Brewster’s full-time return — was not her choice, but rather “a decision that the network made.”
“It’s always a challenge to bring somebody new into a group that has functioned together as long as [the BAU has],” Messer said. “It’s like, ‘OK, what role needs to be filled?’ So we brought him in with a specialty in the espionage world.”
Last month, our sister site Deadline reported that veteran cast members AJ Cook and Kirsten Vangsness were in the midst of difficult contract negotiations, seeking parity with their male co-stars (Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler had just inked new deals). Negotiations with the actresses remain at an impasse, with both reportedly willing to walk away from the series if they can’t reach a deal.
Criminal Minds‘ Season 12 finale conveniently left the fate of several characters in the air, as arch nemesis Mr. Scratch arranged for an 18-wheeler to plow into two SUVs filled with BAU agents. Only Garcia and Reid (played by Vangsness and Gubler) were out of harm’s way as the season drew to a close.
Gupton’s exit comes on the heels of fellow CBS procedural NCIS parting ways with Jennifer Esposito after a singular season.
Your take on the latest Criminal Minds cast departure?
I certainly hope they recognize the value of both Ms Cook and Ms Vangsness. They deserve to be paid the same as the men, they are both huge parts of the show.
Absolutely true. Yet CBS has in the past been fairly difficult for actors to negotiate with – I recall a number of hard lines they took with CSI cast members. I wish the women every success. It’s time to for gender pay disparity to be a thing of the past.
I liked Walker better than the other new guy. I miss Hotch, even though I understand why he’s gone. The chemistry is just off – even Prentiss’ return hasn’t filled the hole. If JJ or Garcia go I don’t think I can take any more. If they didn’t learn anything from the season 6 debacle when they undervalued JJ and Prentiss… Seriously… Let it go.
Nothing new here! Every year the women on this show are the last to sign, because the producers treat the women as second class citizens. You’d think with everything that went down this season that they would appreciate that both AJ and Kirsten have stuck it out through all the crazy. Just give them the same $$$$ as Matthew and Joe and reassure the fans that you really care about the show and it’s fans! You can’t afford to lose any more of the fan favorites!!
Is your source CBS? I think it is.
“Creative changes?” Not according to Damon Gupton, who wrote on facebook “On Thursday, I was informed that I was being released from my current job on Criminal Minds. It took us all by surprise, cast, production, etc. as production starts back up in about a month, and I was told I’d be back for the 13th season and planned my worklife and personal life accordingly. It was a business decision, nothing to do with my performance, etc. Business move.”
Same thing CBS fed us 7 years ago when they fired AJ and Paget because of “creative reasons”.
It’s always about money, always was, always will be. Why do they keep lying to our faces like this?
But if cutting Damon means that both AJ Cook and Kirsten Vangsness will continue on the show, well, I’m sorry to see him go but it was the best choice. He was there for only a short period of time while AJ and Kirsten have been there since season 1.
I hope there are news about their contracts soon, but Aisha’s photo this week seems to be a good indication that all four women will be staying on the show.
Exactly, it IS about money. Which means the fans may be smart to voice their opinion to the advertisers instead of TPTB. CBS has apparently learned nothing, doesn’t want to and only understands $$$.
If JJ or Garcia leaves, I’m out. They’re literally, with Reid and the added bonus of Prentiss returning, the only reason I’m still watching and have been forgiving the lesser quality these past few years. I still love Rossi and have been pleasantly surprised with Alvez despite still being bummed about Morgan quitting (never clicked with Walker and pretty neutral towards Lewis) but it doesn’t warrant giving my time weekly to them if one of the ladies goes.
They’re a business? Well, I’m a customer.
Come on. The show wouldn’t be nearly as good without the two ladies. I’ll definitely stop watching if they’re gone.
All this cast situation on season 12 reminds me a lot of the cast situation in season 6. But they were even more disrespectful with Damon than they were with Rachel Nichols because, after all, her face was on the season 6 DVD cover and Damon’s isn’t. What a shame!
Damon and his character were, after all, the best things of the season.
They “forced” a regular character, that ended up being a good one, in a bad situation that made him and the character be rejected by some of the audience… all that just to let him go at the end. Shame on CBS and ABC Studios!
I am sorry that Damon Gupton was kicked off the show. I actually thought the team for the second part of the season was amazing. Each actor brought their own style, and they all seemed to mesh very well. The whole team brought a dynamic that had been lacking in the first part of the season. By the finale, I was truly looking forward to next season with this whole entourage of great actors.
Just Put this show out of its and our misery!
The show hasn’t been the same for a long time, I wish the would bring the original cast back.
I would imagine that Joe makes more than MGG. You are paying for his experience. AJ Cook may be able to make near the amount of Matthew, but then again, she doesn’t direct an episode like MGG. Kristin’s role is not as big as MGG, but she does direct. I can see them making near the same as MGG, but no way the same as Joe. But, it usually isn’t a good thing to say “pay us the same or we’re walking.” Bosses often don’t react well to threats.
It’s too bad about Damon. I enjoyed watching him on the show, as I did Adam. I read somewhere that Paget’s role will be on a reoccurring basis. I really don’t want to pay a penny more for any more Scratch episodes. I hate wasting time on him. Can’t the writers think of anything new?
I’m not sure CBS knows what they are doing with CM. Sad.😢