Claws Series Premiere: Are You Digging TNT's Polished Crime Dramedy?

After upholding the law (to varying degrees of success) for more than a decade on the small screen, Niecy Nash is finally playing by her own rules in TNT’s Claws — and she’s having a blast.
A boss in every sense of the word, Nash’s Desna Simms spends her days making Florida’s Manatee County — or at least the fingernails of its citizens — more beautiful, while spending her nights laundering money for a colorful character named “Uncle Daddy” (Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris). But as we saw in Sunday’s series premiere, Desna isn’t in it for the long haul; all she needs is $20,000 to open her own salon and start a better life for herself and Dean, her brother with unspecified special needs.
She’s also a mother figure to her salon associates: Polly (The Good Wife‘s Carrie Preston), a prom dress-rocking jailbird with a heart of gold; Jennifer (Justified‘s Jenn Lyon), a married mother of two with an appropriately short temper; and Quiet Ann (Scrubs‘ Judy Reyes), a real lady’s lady with about as much dialogue in the premiere as Vanna White gets during any given Wheel of Fortune episode.
And then there’s newcomer Virginia (The Bay‘s Karrueche Tran), a former “dancer” with severe boundary issues — unless someone told her it was a good idea to sleep with her boss’ sidepiece Roller (The Strain‘s Jack Kesy) and rub it in Desna’s face. That behavior, as expected, got her literally tossed out of the nail salon. (“I gave you a chance, bitch!” Desna yelled between blasts to Virginia’s face in the parking lot. “I taught you a trade, bitch!”)
Little did Desna know, her dynamic with Virginia was about to change big time. When a visit to Roller’s new mansion turned sour — Desna wasn’t thrilled with her meager $3,000 bonus, Roller told her to shut up, she tried to kill him, etc. — Virginia delivered a bullet to Roller’s head, saving Desna’s life. (Well, whatever’s left of it, anyway.)
Your thoughts on the Claws premiere? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.
I will definitely “CLAW” my way back for next week’s episode. Started off slow but it picked up in the middle half. I’m hooked.
Loved it! This is gonna be my favorite new summer show!!
Okay…our local tourism bureau is having a fit! They are NOT in Miami! The show is set in Palmetto, aka Palm-ghetto, and the “posh” scenes are supposed to be Sarasota. He did not move to Gulf Drive, but rather Gulf of Mex Drive, where Michael Kors just built a play-pen. Other than that, the locale is unrecognizable, as it was shot in Nola, but the ensemble amd its Palmetto setting is why I tuned in. 1st ep was very meh, but I hear it’s not until about 3 in that it hits its stride. I live in Manatee County, and this show has gotten QUITE the buzz because of its Suncoast setting, )referred to in the Pill Mill’s name.) About 5 years ago, Palmetto was the pill mill center of the Universe, but they’ve cracked down, which is why all the former pill heads are dying of heroin ODs. And before it got so trendy, Manatee County had an even MORE checkered history than Miami…they just kept things quiet here.
Lol. Based on how incomprehensible I found this post to be, are you suffering withdrawal yourself?
Sorry if you can’t read above a 6th grade level; it is grammatically correct. Perhaps you need a reading comprehension class? Or, as the Scarecrow said, a brain…
Stay in school, poor soul. You need to.
Lol I was beginning to wonder if she was discussing something off topic.
I understood everything you said, ignore them.
it was better than I thought it would be, although I worry about it in the long run because of the time slot
It seems like a decent summer show but it doesn’t really mesh with anything else on TNT. The main reason Rizzoli and Isles was cancelled was due to TNT going in a different direction. This seems like a show that would have been better suited for Bravo or maybe E. Over the past couple of years both USA and TNT have made some very interesting decisions.