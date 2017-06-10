Fargo to End With Season 3?

Is Noah Hawley fresh out of ideas for Fargo?

The creator was asked about the future of his Emmy-winning FX anthology at ATX Festival, where he indicated that the Season 3 finale (airing on Wednesday, June 21) could very well serve as the show’s swan song.

“There’s only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don’t have another one yet,” Hawley said, per EW.com. “So watch the 10th hour [of Season 3] because it might be the last.”

Hawley’s statement reaffirms what FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter back in May: “There may never be another Fargo… unless Noah [Hawley] has an idea for Fargo that he thinks he can make as good as the prior three.”

Fargo wouldn’t be the first FX series to go on an indefinite hiatus. Louis C.K. stepped away from Louie after its fifth season aired in 2015, but the door was left wide open for a sixth season down the line.

Would you be bummed if Fargo‘s third season was its last?