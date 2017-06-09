Sense8 Cancellation: Netflix Not Reversing Its 'Hard' Decision

Netflix will not be bringing Sense8 back from the dead, Timeless-style.

A little more than a week after cancelling the ambitious drama, The Powers That Be at Netflix reached out to grieving Sense8 fans on Facebook to let them know that, after crunching the numbers again, they were not able to make the stars align for a third season.

“We’ve seen the petitions, we’ve read the message… we know you want [us] to #RenewSense8,” read the message. “The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work, but unfortunately we can’t.”

No doubt motivated by NBC’s decision to do an about-face last month and un-cancel Timeless, Sense8 acolytes launched numerous campaigns to save Lana and Lily Wachowski’s sci-fi drama. Co-star Brian J. Smith assured those same fans that their efforts, even if ultimately unsuccessful, did not go unnoticed.

“You can all rest easy knowing that even though the show won’t continue you’ve made a difference,” Smith said in a message posted on Twitter. “You put up a good, hell no, a… great fight. I will forever consider Sense8 to be a kind of Unfinished Symphony, a reminder to never take the things we love for granted. I’m going to miss the show and I’m going to miss Gorski, but I’m going forward and I’m never going to be the same.”