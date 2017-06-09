Sense8 Cancellation: Netflix Not Reversing Its 'Hard' Decision

Netflix will not be bringing Sense8 back from the dead, Timeless-style.
A little more than a week after cancelling the ambitious drama, The Powers That Be at Netflix reached out to grieving Sense8 fans on Facebook to let them know that, after crunching the numbers again, they were not able to make the stars align for a third season.
“We’ve seen the petitions, we’ve read the message… we know you want [us] to #RenewSense8,” read the message. “The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work, but unfortunately we can’t.”
No doubt motivated by NBC’s decision to do an about-face last month and un-cancel Timeless, Sense8 acolytes launched numerous campaigns to save Lana and Lily Wachowski’s sci-fi drama. Co-star Brian J. Smith assured those same fans that their efforts, even if ultimately unsuccessful, did not go unnoticed.
“You can all rest easy knowing that even though the show won’t continue you’ve made a difference,” Smith said in a message posted on Twitter. “You put up a good, hell no, a… great fight. I will forever consider Sense8 to be a kind of Unfinished Symphony, a reminder to never take the things we love for granted. I’m going to miss the show and I’m going to miss Gorski, but I’m going forward and I’m never going to be the same.”
OK then how about a “movie” to rap it up? Aka an episode that fixes the loose ends?
The logistical/financial problem with the show’s concept is the constant globe-hopping. Shooting a movie, you’d still need to be in a dozen different countries, so you might as well just shoot a whole new season at that point.
A cheaper version of the show, with the characters all in one place, just would be the same.
Ah, well… there is something I’m not renewing then. Ever.
Sorry Netflix but I’m not buying your BS. I know the show was expensive to make and they claim the viewer ship was low, despite never releasing ratings for ANY of their original series, but a wrap up special/movie could have at least been an option. I can’t say for certain but I highly doubt the cast and crew would turn down an opportunity to provide some sort of closure. Bloodline, an apparently low rated show, was given a final season. I feel the CEO of Netflix just isn’t interested in pursuing any options to bring it back in any way, shape or form. If anything his comments about Netflix not canceling more shows and how they need a higher turnover rate pretty much proves that point.
Christmas special?
The EP has tweeted that no one at Netflix contacted them about options or discussions. So clearly Netflix doesn’t care or there is some bad blood there. Really disappointed. Netflix is supposed to be the new era of TV. I get that shows may not get the viewership etc. But the point of a stream/binge site is they could get viewers NOW. It’s not one and done for original airdates. They should at least allow a closure episode/movie, if not I just won’t watch any original content shows until further seasons are confirmed in advance.
(Censored) them. Keep tweeting, emailing and sending support for the show.
There must be some truly, truly dark things happening over there at Netflix original programming executive unit. This is one of the worst cancellation stings. Was the show that expensive that they ran out of money for marketing?
This is, by far, one of the dumbest decisions that Netflix has ever, and possibly will ever make.
I also call BS on this. There are ways to make it work, including at least a movie to complete the story. They could also give the rights back to the creators and let them try other outlets or methods. The lack of promotion (not even on the list of original productions on the streaming site), the cancellation after barely releasing the second season, announcing on the first day of Pride month… there’s been a lot of disrespect, and I have trouble believing they went back at all to reconsider the decision, despite the flood of calls, signatures (nearly 500K and still going on one petition) and ongoing tweets (their statement has initiated another flood).
They will continue to have ownership of the two seasons they produced. They might even make something off of releasing the rights back to the producers to let them finish the story on their own (streaming event? PPV? Direct to DVD? New outlet?) — but Netflix has gotten way too full of themselves. Most of their original programming is uninteresting, put up as quantity rather than quality. They’re losing existing network/cable series, and the movie selection continues to be mostly low quality as well. I don’t know if there will be a mass exodus over losing Sense8 (it would certainly send a strong message), but it’s getting very easy to consider canceling *them*.
Funny how they don’t explain why they couldn’t do it. I don’t know what’s up with Netflix as of late. They’re turning themselves into a tv network that tries to hard. They take off a lot of popular shows to add their original dramas. I feel like this was a vendetta. They cancel Bloodlines and Hemlock Grove but still give those final seasons. I’m already one foot out the door with my subscription.