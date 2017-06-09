CNN Drops Host Reza Aslan After Vulgar Anti-Trump Tweets

CNN has axed another contributor after their criticism of President Trump went too far.
The network announced Friday it has severed ties with author and religious scholar Reza Aslan, the host of the documentary series Believer. Aslan attacked Trump in a series of tweets last week following the London attacks, calling Trump a “piece of s–t,” “an embarrassment to humankind” and “a man baby.” He later apologized, saying, “I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion. That’s not like me… I apologize for my choice of words.”
Believer, which followed Aslan as he traveled around and explored different religious traditions across the globe, premiered back in March, and a second season was already in the works. But CNN now says it has “decided not to move forward with production” on any future episodes. Aslan was also a consulting producer on the just-wrapped HBO drama The Leftovers.
Aslan tweeted out a statement responding to CNN’s decision:
The news follows CNN’s very public removal of comedian Kathy Griffin from the network’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage, in response to Griffin’s controversial anti-Trump photo shoot, where she held up a fake severed head meant to be Trump’s.
Should Reza Aslan have been fired? Or was his apology enough? Give us your take in the comments below.
Remember Trumps reaction to the whole Ted Nugent extreme anti-Obama rants. Something along the lines of it just shows how a lot of Americans are angry at Obama. Well same can be said here. Except in this case it’s not just most of America who’s angry with Trump but also most of the world. And in this case with Trump the anger is apt.
However when you have a cushy job mind what you say in twitter.
While it is CNN’s decision, and, to me, the “piece of s-” comment was technically over the line, the other comments aren’t even as bad as anything Hannity has ever said over on Fox News.
He is getting fired for that. Seriously, I thought Trump and his minions like it when they don’t use PC and speak their minds. Lot of hypocrisy going around these days. I understand with Kathy G but this is totally idiot. I guess speaking the truth does hurt, and they call the other side snowflakes.