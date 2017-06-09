CNN Drops Host Reza Aslan After Vulgar Anti-Trump Tweets

CNN has axed another contributor after their criticism of President Trump went too far.

The network announced Friday it has severed ties with author and religious scholar Reza Aslan, the host of the documentary series Believer. Aslan attacked Trump in a series of tweets last week following the London attacks, calling Trump a “piece of s–t,” “an embarrassment to humankind” and “a man baby.” He later apologized, saying, “I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion. That’s not like me… I apologize for my choice of words.”

RELATEDCNN Fires NYE Host Kathy Griffin Amid Decapitated Trump Photo Controversy

Believer, which followed Aslan as he traveled around and explored different religious traditions across the globe, premiered back in March, and a second season was already in the works. But CNN now says it has “decided not to move forward with production” on any future episodes. Aslan was also a consulting producer on the just-wrapped HBO drama The Leftovers.

Aslan tweeted out a statement responding to CNN’s decision:

My statement about the cancellation of #Believer pic.twitter.com/ITtXAyQwd5 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 9, 2017

The news follows CNN’s very public removal of comedian Kathy Griffin from the network’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage, in response to Griffin’s controversial anti-Trump photo shoot, where she held up a fake severed head meant to be Trump’s.

Should Reza Aslan have been fired? Or was his apology enough? Give us your take in the comments below.