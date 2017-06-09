Jennifer Esposito to Exit NCIS

Jennifer Esposito‘s tenure at NCIS has come to an end.
The actress is leaving the CBS drama after one season as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.
Esposito joined the show’s cast in last fall’s Season 14 premiere, playing NCIS Special Agent Alexandra “Alex” Quinn. An instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center, Quinn was lured back into field work by Mark Harmon’s Gibbs.
The character of Quinn was conceived by former showrunner Gary Glasberg shortly before his death last September. According to Deadline, the show is going in a new creative direction for Season 15. During last month’s finale, Quinn received two unexplained calls from her mother, which might account for her absence next season.
In a statement to the site, Esposito called the role “a great experience. I could not have asked for a better opportunity than to work with the NCIS cast and producers.”
NCIS returns for Season 15 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on CBS.
NCIS fans, will you miss Alex? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the departure.
I like Exposito a lot. Judging Amy, Blue Bloods (so sad the way she was treated by producers) and I was enjoying having her in NCIS. What a pity! Why is she leaving? Diabetes and schedule?
All the best for her!
They should leave the show alone. Jennifer was one of the best additions to the cast. Liked her character better than Bishop
If a character had to leave it should have been Emily Wickersham. Jennifer Esposito is a much better actress.
Bummer. I really liked her. She was good on Blue Bloods and hilarious on Samantha Who.
Jennifer Esposito’s departure on NCIS isn’t going to be the same. At least they still have Emily Wickersham.
Sad to read, I really liked her and I favoured her over ‘Torres.’ Hopefully she can return at a later date.
I really like Jennifer Esposito, but I didn’t like her NCIS character. In fact, I don’t love Wilmer Valderrama’s either… I wish they’d just keep the MI6 guy to round out the team? I dunno. It’s not the same without Tony. I know he’s not coming back, they move on, blah blah, but it’s definitely a different dynamic that hasn’t quite gelled for me.
I think Tony brought a lot of humor and irreverence that they’re missing now.
She was my least favorite of the new additions last season. I hope the rest of the cast remains intact.
I was just asking last week whether NCIS would trim a regular cast member. I think they just hired too many people, and someone needed to go (although I thought the character of Reeves might’ve been the odd one out.)
I like the actress but didn’t really care for her character on NCIS. She didn’t do anything and it was one extra person to try and include in the storyline. I like the core team and I think they’ll find their own groove. Looking forward to 15.
I really liked Jennifer’s character on this show. I am wondering if she is having some health problems? I like her on Blue Bloods, but there again she left and that stunned me. I wish her the best in whatever her next adventure may be.
I will definitely miss her, she was a wonderful character. Sad to see her leave. :(
I wish they would have never cancelled Samantha Who?…Esposito was great in that show. I will say I wouldn’t have minded seeing Bishop go but I hopefully they cut at least one more cast member because they had way too many. I’m curious to see what direction they go in before I decide if I’ll pick it back up. I dropped it right before the Palmer-centric episode. I’m not sure what needs to happen but this season was just way too far off the rails.
I like her but I am starting to wonder why she cant stay on a show long term…