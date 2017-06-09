Jennifer Esposito to Exit NCIS

Jennifer Esposito‘s tenure at NCIS has come to an end.

The actress is leaving the CBS drama after one season as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

Esposito joined the show’s cast in last fall’s Season 14 premiere, playing NCIS Special Agent Alexandra “Alex” Quinn. An instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center, Quinn was lured back into field work by Mark Harmon’s Gibbs.

The character of Quinn was conceived by former showrunner Gary Glasberg shortly before his death last September. According to Deadline, the show is going in a new creative direction for Season 15. During last month’s finale, Quinn received two unexplained calls from her mother, which might account for her absence next season.

In a statement to the site, Esposito called the role “a great experience. I could not have asked for a better opportunity than to work with the NCIS cast and producers.”

NCIS returns for Season 15 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on CBS.

NCIS fans, will you miss Alex? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the departure.