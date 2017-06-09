Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Others Join A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

Castle alum Nathan Fillion and Veep‘s Tony Hale are among the cast additions for Season 2 of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Additionally, Sara Rue (Impastor), Lucy Punch (Ben & Kate) and Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) are on board for the Netflix series’ sophomore run, our sister site Variety reports.

No character details were revealed as producers announced the castings at a Friday night FYC event, though The Wrap is reporting that Fillion will play the brother of Patrick Warburton’s title character.

Based on the series of novels and starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was renewed for Season 2 in March, and weeks later saw that renewal extended through Season 3.