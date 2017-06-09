Nathan Fillion Unfortunate Events
Shutterstock

Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Others Join A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

By /

Castle alum Nathan Fillion and Veep‘s Tony Hale are among the cast additions for Season 2 of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

RELATEDA Series of Unfortunate Events Renewal Extended Through Season 3

Additionally, Sara Rue (Impastor), Lucy Punch (Ben & Kate) and Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) are on board for the Netflix series’ sophomore run, our sister site Variety reports.

No character details were revealed as producers announced the castings at a Friday night FYC event, though The Wrap is reporting that Fillion will play the brother of Patrick Warburton’s title character.

RELATEDStana Katic’s FBI Thriller Absentia Gets Big Promo Push — Next, a U.S. Home?

Based on the series of novels and starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was renewed for Season 2 in March, and weeks later saw that renewal extended through Season 3.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Anne says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:10 PM

    Ooooo

    Reply
  2. Nathan says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:10 PM

    Nice

    Reply
  3. Ellen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:20 PM

    Sooooo looking forward to this!!! Great Netflix series!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 