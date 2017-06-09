Debby Ryan's CW Pilot Insatiable Scores Series Order at Netflix

Looks like the beauty pageant is back on: Netflix has scooped up Debby Ryan’s failed CW pilot Insatiable, giving the hour-long dark comedy a 13-episode order.

Our sister site Deadline reports that the streaming service is finalizing a deal with CBS Television Studios, which would make Insatiable a Netflix original series. Disney Channel alum Ryan (Jessie) stars as a bullied teen who enters the world of beauty pageants to exact revenge on her tormentors. Dallas Roberts (The Walking Dead) co-stars as her pageant coach; TV veterans Alyssa Milano and Christopher Gorham also signed on to join the supporting cast.

Originally developed at The CW, Insatiable didn’t make the cut for the network’s 2017-18 primetime slate, losing out to the Dynasty reboot and military drama Valor. It’s rare that a network rescues a pilot that’s already been rejected by a rival, but Amazon did pick up the Giovanni Ribisi con-man drama Sneaky Pete after CBS passed on it in 2015. (And the move paid off: Amazon ordered a second season of Pete back in January.)

