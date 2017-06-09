Insatiable Netflix Series Order Debby Ryan The CW Pilot
Debby Ryan's CW Pilot Insatiable Scores Series Order at Netflix

By

Looks like the beauty pageant is back on: Netflix has scooped up Debby Ryan’s failed CW pilot Insatiable, giving the hour-long dark comedy a 13-episode order. 

Our sister site Deadline reports that the streaming service is finalizing a deal with CBS Television Studios, which would make Insatiable a Netflix original series. Disney Channel alum Ryan (Jessie) stars as a bullied teen who enters the world of beauty pageants to exact revenge on her tormentors. Dallas Roberts (The Walking Dead) co-stars as her pageant coach; TV veterans Alyssa Milano and Christopher Gorham also signed on to join the supporting cast.

Originally developed at The CW, Insatiable didn’t make the cut for the network’s 2017-18 primetime slate, losing out to the Dynasty reboot and military drama Valor. It’s rare that a network rescues a pilot that’s already been rejected by a rival, but Amazon did pick up the Giovanni Ribisi con-man drama Sneaky Pete after CBS passed on it in 2015. (And the move paid off: Amazon ordered a second season of Pete back in January.)

Are you happy that Insatiable is getting another shot? Judges, tally your scores in the comments.

  1. Goldenvibefan says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:57 PM

    Searchers deserved being greenlit more than Insatiable does

  2. Derek says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:04 PM

    That will make someone rather happy since I read comments saying “why not Insatiable instead” on every single article reporting a CW pick-up this year.

  3. Isaac says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:19 PM

    And Insatiable just became 10x more popular than the pilots CW picked this year

