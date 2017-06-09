Debby Ryan's CW Pilot Insatiable Scores Series Order at Netflix

Looks like the beauty pageant is back on: Netflix has scooped up Debby Ryan’s failed CW pilot Insatiable, giving the hour-long dark comedy a 13-episode order.
Our sister site Deadline reports that the streaming service is finalizing a deal with CBS Television Studios, which would make Insatiable a Netflix original series. Disney Channel alum Ryan (Jessie) stars as a bullied teen who enters the world of beauty pageants to exact revenge on her tormentors. Dallas Roberts (The Walking Dead) co-stars as her pageant coach; TV veterans Alyssa Milano and Christopher Gorham also signed on to join the supporting cast.
Originally developed at The CW, Insatiable didn’t make the cut for the network’s 2017-18 primetime slate, losing out to the Dynasty reboot and military drama Valor. It’s rare that a network rescues a pilot that’s already been rejected by a rival, but Amazon did pick up the Giovanni Ribisi con-man drama Sneaky Pete after CBS passed on it in 2015. (And the move paid off: Amazon ordered a second season of Pete back in January.)
Are you happy that Insatiable is getting another shot? Judges, tally your scores in the comments.
Searchers deserved being greenlit more than Insatiable does
You saw it? How? Would love to have seen the pilot. DM me the link if you have one, shhh.
That will make someone rather happy since I read comments saying “why not Insatiable instead” on every single article reporting a CW pick-up this year.
…while pissing off a number of Sense8 fans.
And Insatiable just became 10x more popular than the pilots CW picked this year