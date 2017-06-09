Veep's Anna Chlumsky Leaps to AMC for Halt and Catch Fire's Final Season

AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire has cast its vote for Anna Chlumsky, casting Veep‘s four-time Emmy nominee in an “integral” Season 4 role.

During the AMC drama’s farewell run, Chlumsky will play what is described as the “crucial role” of Dr. Katie Herman, Chief Ontologist.

“From Day 1 on set, Anna has brought a wonderful new energy to the show, that both complements and somehow even further elevates the work of our core ensemble,” Halt co-creator Christopher C. Rogers said in a statement. “Anna brings a remarkable depth of personal experience and intention to this role, and we feel incredibly lucky to add an actress of her caliber to our palette even as we bring the series-long story of Halt and Catch Fire to a close.”

“We are huge fans of Anna,” added co-creator Christopher Cantwell. “She’s transformed the character of Katie into something truly special, and it’s quite a privilege to have such incredible talent bring this integral role to life.”

During its final season, Halt and Catch Fire — which stars Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, Kerry Bishé and Toby Huss — will find its characters navigating the early days of the Internet as they search for answers, both personally and professionally, while the competitive nature of the tech world continues to grow and affect their relationships.