Amanda Bynes Planning Return to TV — Watch First Interview in Four Years

Amanda Bynes is ready to return to the small screen.

Now three years sober after a very public battle with drugs and alcohol, the actress is sitting down with Hollyscoop to discuss what she’s been up to lately. And fans of her work on the small screen will be very pleased by what she has to say.

“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes says. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of, and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it in the future.”

Though she’s also known for her work in film, Bynes boasts an impressive small-screen résume; she got her start on kid-friendly shows like All That and Figure It Out in the mid-90s before nabbing her own self-titled sketch comedy show on Nickelodeon, which ran from 1999 to 2002. She also starred opposite Jennie Garth on The WB’s What I Like About You from 2002 to 2006. Her most recent role was voicing Chris’ girlfriend Anna on a 2008 episode of Family Guy.

