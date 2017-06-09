Amanda Bynes Planning Return to TV — Watch First Interview in Four Years

Amanda Bynes is ready to return to the small screen.
Now three years sober after a very public battle with drugs and alcohol, the actress is sitting down with Hollyscoop to discuss what she’s been up to lately. And fans of her work on the small screen will be very pleased by what she has to say.
“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes says. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of, and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it in the future.”
Though she’s also known for her work in film, Bynes boasts an impressive small-screen résume; she got her start on kid-friendly shows like All That and Figure It Out in the mid-90s before nabbing her own self-titled sketch comedy show on Nickelodeon, which ran from 1999 to 2002. She also starred opposite Jennie Garth on The WB’s What I Like About You from 2002 to 2006. Her most recent role was voicing Chris’ girlfriend Anna on a 2008 episode of Family Guy.
(Editor’s note: The part about Bynes’ acting career happens between 2:02 and 2:35. I have no comment about the rest of the interview, which is… uncomfortable, to say the least.)
Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Bynes’ interview, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which shows could use a visit from Bynes?
I’m rooting for her, but man was that interview awkward and uncomfortable. I found myself cringing through almost all if it.
Whoever that host was was terrible. I thought that Bynes handled herself well and hopefully she can make a comeback.
Agree! After watching her, I’ve decided I can become a talk show host as well! Lol
Oh boy, I do agree it was an uncomfortable interview. I am glad she is working out and being active that way. I worry for her being back on a show like she’s hoping for. Guest starring might be the way to go, but with her thinking she can be on a show where she is the lead could be very stressful for her and lead her back into bad habits. Plus, you’ve got to really have your act together to truly be a leader on a show if you want to be the “star” on it. I wish her well and I’m glad she’s been getting help.
Also, what is with celebrities wanting to make their own clothing/fashion lines?
Not dragging on her, because she is very attractive…but something is off with her face. Did she has some type of plastic surgery? Because it doesn’t look like the same Amanda Bynes from years ago.
Cringe factor: 10. That host was the worst. I don’t know why she assumed Amanda knew Demi, Selena, and Miley. They were Disney, Amanda was Nickelodeon. But really, they were different eras. Amanda had already moved on to the WB really before those other 3 even hit Disney. And why would she force a game of “Hot to Not” or whatever on a person like Amanda who has struggled with body issues? Just no to everything about that host.