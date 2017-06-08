The Originals' Nathaniel Buzolic Hints at Kol's Softer Side: 'People Might Change Their Minds About Him'

Friday’s episode of The Originals (The CW, 8/7c) once again finds Kol Mikaelson at odds with his siblings, but this time around, it’s for a very good reason. I swear!

As you’ll recall from last week’s final twist, The Hollow has linked herself to Davina, meaning that if Kol doesn’t agree to obey her every wicked whim, it’s curtains for his girlfriend. TVLine spoke with Nathaniel Buzolic about his character’s latest challenge, his thoughts on “Kolvina,” and why he might not be the bad guy everyone assumes he is:

TVLINE | You’ve been playing this character on and off since 2012. When they tell you they want you for another episode or two, does it take a minute to get back into Kol mode, or is it like flipping a light switch back on?

It definitely takes a minute sometimes. When I get the call about them wanting me back for however many episodes, my first thought is that I need to work on my accent again, because it is slightly different from my Australian accent. And I’ll speak in that accent for usually about 48 hours to get back in the swing of it. So that’s my first alarming thought. But I’m also always just excited. I’ve had such an amazing journey on this show. … I just got back from Europe, where we’ve kind of made a whole new audience. A lot of the girls who watched The Vampire Diaries have grown up, so we’ve got this new teenage audience that’s just discovering the show [on Netflix]. It’s actually kind of bizarre having these young girls telling you they love your show, and you’re like, “The show started when you were eight.”

TVLINE | And I know Kol is usually on his family’s bad side, but what can you say about this particular clash?

You know what? If you love the divide between Kol and his siblings, you’ll probably love this episode. It’s an awesome episode where Kol finally gets to reconnect with Davina on some level, and when you see everything he’s willing to do for her, it goes to show how much he loves her. He’s also sort of returning a favor; she brought him back, so now he feels like it’s on him to help her and solve this huge dilemma in light of The Hollow being in New Orleans. There’s also a conflict of interest that comes up in the episode that I think the audience will enjoy.

TVLINE | It’s funny how casually you mention bringing each other back to life. I recently talked to Daniel Gillies about how many times you’ve all died on the show. When you died the first time, did you think, “Well, that’s it for Kol”?

[Laughs] Are we talking Vampire Diaries?

TVLINE | Why not? Let’s go all the way back.

I mean, it’s crazy. What’s amazing is how passionate the fans have been about this character. I’m always blown away by people who so love this character and always want him to stay connected to the show. I love that I get to keep coming back, and it’s always fun to die and be resurrected so the fans can have something to be excited about.

TVLINE | But as Gillies warns, you never want to die the same way twice.

[Laughs] Totally! When you die, then die again, you want the second death to be much more dramatic. Gosh, what will happen next? Will I die again? I think that’s what everybody’s asking.

TVLINE | You mean how many times he’ll die.

Right. How many times can you kill a Kol before a Kol can’t come back?

TVLINE | Kol has developed a bit of a bad reputation, and rightfully so, but he seems like a different person around Davina. What is it about their relationship that brings out this other side?

I think it’s just the overpowering message of love being able to change anyone or anything. If you look at our world, love is always what brings out the best in people. And when you see that in these characters — when they make a choice for love and not for themselves — the best of them comes out. It comes down to that age-old idea that love is the most important thing. That’s definitely what’s changed Kol, especially when you look at his history on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. There was never any love there, so as soon as it’s introduced, it’s a complete swing. Now the question is: What will he do for love?

TVLINE | When you think about the way the Mikaelsons were raised, it’s a wonder any of them can love.

That’s also what’s kind of beautiful. You look at these characters who have been around for 1,000 years, and Kol has never felt this way with anyone before. Then you find that one person, that soulmate that just changes everything about you, and you think, “Wow, maybe love is real. And maybe it doesn’t come around as much as we think it will.” Even for vampires, sometimes it just comes along once in an eternity.

TVLINE | And that’s what he has with Davina?

Yes, and there’s so much more that’s going to happen to him in this episode that will make people go, “Wow, that’s crazy.” It’s a fun episode, I really enjoyed shooting it. There are some really nice moments that I think the fans will enjoy. There’s even a nice little scene where you get to see Kol and Hope one-on-one for the first time. You get to see yet another side of Kol — Uncle Kol.

TVLINE | I’m kind of surprised Hayley lets Kol be alone with Hope. He seems like the one uncle you wouldn’t let babysit your child.

[Laughs] Right? Like, she’d say, “You’re going to drop her or leave her in a boiling bathtub. You’re not responsible with your own life, so how could you be responsible with a younger child?” But I think people might change their minds after they see that scene.

