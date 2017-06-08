The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Flash, Supernatural, Dynasty, 7 Others

The CW is the second broadcast net to detail its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season (following big sister CBS), and for the first time the network will let loose with all the pigeons during a single week.

RELATEDThe CW Fall Schedule: Arrow, Riverdale, Jane on the Move

After playing host to the iHeartRadio Musical festival on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 6, The CW will unfurl its fall slate starting Monday, Oct. 9, with the new pairing of Supergirl with the freshman military drama Valor. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin then close things out, on Friday the 13th :-O

On tap for midseason: Returning series iZombie, The 100 and The Originals, as well as new entries BLACK LIGHTNINGand LIFE SENTENCE.

All told, The CW’s rollout plan goes like this:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8/7c Supergirl Season 3 premiere

9 pm VALOR series premiere

RELATEDSupergirl Casts Odette Annable as ‘Worldkiller’ Reign

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8 pm The Flash Season 4 premiere

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premiere

RELATEDThe Flash‘s Season 4 Villain Is Exactly Who You Think It Is

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8 pm Riverdale Season 2 premiere

9 pm DYNASTY series premiere (Read our First Impression)

VIDEOSRiverdale‘s Cole Sprouse Ponders Jughead’s Dark Turn in Season 2, Reflects Fondly Upon First Love Scene

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8 pm Supernatural Season 13 premiere

9 pm Arrow Season 6 premiere

RELATEDArrow Season 6: Almost Everyone Got Blown Up! — What Happens Next?

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 premiere

9 pm Jane the Virgin Season 4 premiere

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.