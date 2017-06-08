The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Flash, Supernatural, Dynasty, 7 Others

The CW is the second broadcast net to detail its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season (following big sister CBS), and for the first time the network will let loose with all the pigeons during a single week.
After playing host to the iHeartRadio Musical festival on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 6, The CW will unfurl its fall slate starting Monday, Oct. 9, with the new pairing of Supergirl with the freshman military drama Valor. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin then close things out, on Friday the 13th :-O
On tap for midseason: Returning series iZombie, The 100 and The Originals, as well as new entries BLACK LIGHTNINGand LIFE SENTENCE.
All told, The CW’s rollout plan goes like this:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
8/7c Supergirl Season 3 premiere
9 pm VALOR series premiere
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
8 pm The Flash Season 4 premiere
9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premiere
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8 pm Riverdale Season 2 premiere
9 pm DYNASTY series premiere (Read our First Impression)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
8 pm Supernatural Season 13 premiere
9 pm Arrow Season 6 premiere
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 premiere
9 pm Jane the Virgin Season 4 premiere
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Fridays blow!With Grimm gone that night is pretty dead except for SHIELD.
I wonder why they always put Supernatural a week later? Is it to avoid the DC momentum? But Arrow is part of that.
Any ideas TVLine?
This year everything premieres same week. As noted in first sentence of the story lovingly keystroked above.
I wish they started about six weeks earlier!
And have more breaks/reruns?
Have we gotten any word of Legends of Tomorrow’s episode count? I’m assuming Black Lightning will take it’s spot after it finishes.
At first I was like, ugh four months, but there’s SDCC next month and I’m sure tons of news once people go back to set, and I have so many books to read.
Is Legends still doing 18 episodes?
Dynasty and Valor won’t last that long. Black Lightning and Life Sentence are destined to become breakout hits until mid-season just like what Riverdale did. Is it going to tough for Arrow in the 9 pm Thursday night time slot facing off against Scandal?
I agree
does Scandal and Arrow appeal to the same people?
I’m more worried about Arrow facing off against This is Us. I haven’t watched it, but I guess it’s pretty popular.
It won’t be. This Is Us got moved back to Tuesday. So Legends is the one facing it, same as this year.
Well Cw, I’ll see you in March 2018 when I-zombie & The 100 come back.
Friday is ironically going to be one of my busiest nights DVR wise I think. OUAT, Blindspot, The Exorcist, Inhumans/AOS , JTV
I’m excited to watch the new seasons of all of DC shows the fall!
So is “Legends of Tomorrow” moving to Wednesdays or not, because ads on the CW app seem to think it is.
The CW schedule is published above, hot off the presses of ink.
They’re rerunning it on Wednesday for right now, since iZombie is still running new episodes on Tuesday.
Ah, thanks David.
Based on his Twitter comment, Stephen Amell is thrilled with the later time slot for Arrow. I firmly stand behind his commitment to at least one bare bum in the 9 PM showing of Arrow. Who’s with me?
.
I think TVLine needs to confirm exactly WHOSE bum he’s hoping to see. (Or run a poll of TVLine readers to see whose bum we want to see!) Below is Amell’s Tweet today:
.
October 12th.
It’s a Thursday.
It’s at 9 pm.
Hopefully the later time slot leads to at least one bare bum shown on tv.
#ArrowSeason6
Stephen’s bum has appeared on TV at least in Dante’s Cove and in Hung, but I’d bet his bum us even more camera ready today based on his Arrow workouts. Guess my vote?
I’m pretty sure Valor and Dynasty will bomb.
Valor I agree but Dynasty only have to get Riverdale numbers to get renewed. That one had dreadful numbers too yet got renewed.