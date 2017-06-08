Fall TV Preview
Flash Recap Season 3 Finale
Courtesy of The CW

The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Flash, Supernatural, Dynasty, 7 Others

By /

The CW is the second broadcast net to detail its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season (following big sister CBS), and for the first time the network will let loose with all the pigeons during a single week.

After playing host to the iHeartRadio Musical festival on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 6, The CW will unfurl its fall slate starting Monday, Oct. 9, with the new pairing of Supergirl with the freshman military drama ValorCrazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin then close things out, on Friday the 13th :-O

On tap for midseason: Returning series iZombieThe 100 and The Originals, as well as new entries BLACK LIGHTNINGand LIFE SENTENCE.

All told, The CW’s rollout plan goes like this:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
8/7c Supergirl Season 3 premiere
9 pm VALOR series premiere

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
8 pm The Flash Season 4 premiere
9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8 pm Riverdale Season 2 premiere
9 pm DYNASTY series premiere (Read our First Impression)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
8 pm Supernatural Season 13 premiere
9 pm Arrow Season 6 premiere

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 premiere
9 pm Jane the Virgin Season 4 premiere

23 Comments
  1. Shaun says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    Fridays blow!With Grimm gone that night is pretty dead except for SHIELD.

    Reply
  2. SnazzyO (@SnazzyO) says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    I wonder why they always put Supernatural a week later? Is it to avoid the DC momentum? But Arrow is part of that.

    Any ideas TVLine?

    Reply
  3. Jonathan Carpenter says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    Have we gotten any word of Legends of Tomorrow’s episode count? I’m assuming Black Lightning will take it’s spot after it finishes.

    Reply
  4. Lysh says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    At first I was like, ugh four months, but there’s SDCC next month and I’m sure tons of news once people go back to set, and I have so many books to read.
    Is Legends still doing 18 episodes?

    Reply
  5. Kevin Tran says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    Dynasty and Valor won’t last that long. Black Lightning and Life Sentence are destined to become breakout hits until mid-season just like what Riverdale did. Is it going to tough for Arrow in the 9 pm Thursday night time slot facing off against Scandal?

    Reply
  6. Emor says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Well Cw, I’ll see you in March 2018 when I-zombie & The 100 come back.

    Reply
  7. lastfrontier84 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Friday is ironically going to be one of my busiest nights DVR wise I think. OUAT, Blindspot, The Exorcist, Inhumans/AOS , JTV

    Reply
  8. Joey Padron says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    I’m excited to watch the new seasons of all of DC shows the fall!

    Reply
  9. T.W.S.S. says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    So is “Legends of Tomorrow” moving to Wednesdays or not, because ads on the CW app seem to think it is.

    Reply
  10. Drew says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    Based on his Twitter comment, Stephen Amell is thrilled with the later time slot for Arrow. I firmly stand behind his commitment to at least one bare bum in the 9 PM showing of Arrow. Who’s with me?
    .
    I think TVLine needs to confirm exactly WHOSE bum he’s hoping to see. (Or run a poll of TVLine readers to see whose bum we want to see!) Below is Amell’s Tweet today:
    .
    October 12th.
    It’s a Thursday.
    It’s at 9 pm.

    Hopefully the later time slot leads to at least one bare bum shown on tv.

    #ArrowSeason6

    Reply
    • Drew says:
      June 8, 2017 at 12:22 PM

      Stephen’s bum has appeared on TV at least in Dante’s Cove and in Hung, but I’d bet his bum us even more camera ready today based on his Arrow workouts. Guess my vote?

      Reply
  11. Sharon says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    I’m pretty sure Valor and Dynasty will bomb.

    Reply
    • Vince says:
      June 8, 2017 at 1:33 PM

      Valor I agree but Dynasty only have to get Riverdale numbers to get renewed. That one had dreadful numbers too yet got renewed.

      Reply
See More Comments
