Zoo First Look: You'll Never Guess How 'Dead' Mitch Spent the Past Decade!

Mitch Morgan may be alive when Zoo unleashes Season 3, but boy, is he in deep, as seen in these exclusive (and provocative) photos.
As a refresher: When last we tuned into CBS’ adaptation of the James Patterson novel, Mitch (played by Billy Burke) had made the ultimate sacrifice on the island laboratory of Panagaea, letting himself be mauled by feral hybrids so that his friends could escape by air. (Rewatch the frightful moment here.) But in the season-ending epilogue, which leapt forward a full 10 years, a grown-up Clementine (new series regular Gracie Dzienny) surfaced to tell Abraham that her father was in fact alive — and she knows where to find him.
Scroll down to get your first look at the fate that actually befell Mitch, to be revealed in the Season 3 premiere airing Thursday, June 29 at 10/9c….
Yep, that’s Mitch immersed in… something… while visibly scarred from the aforementioned hybrid attack. “That wasn’t a dream or anything. It did happen,” Billy Burke tells TVLine. “He got rescued at some point and put into this, for lack of a better term, ‘stasis/preservation tank.’ And he’s been there for some quite some time.” As evidenced in part by his unruly mane. “Oh yeah, that’s all mine,” Burke reports. “I grew that a couple of months before we started shooting, because I was clued into what we were about to do.”
Burke elaborates on the larger Season 3 plan (including Mitch’s captor as well as the sketchy-looking fellas below trying to free him) in an upcoming TVLine Q&A, where he also relays his enthusiasm for Zoo‘s bananapants summertime escapades. “I’m pretty much always down with these guys’ ideas,” he says, “because this is the wackiest show on television!”
Cannot wait. Bananapants true – but purrfect summer TV Theory: Mitch’s father was on the island and saved him. Although, wouldn’t it be cool if it were compassionate (non infected?) animal that rescued him?
Really looking forward to the Q&A with Billy Burke. And I’m ridiculously excited for the return of Zoo. Bring on the bananapants! (Not a sentence you get to type every day…)
Thank you for this article. Been wondering since the S2 finale how Mitch might have survived. Can’t wait to see what this tank is about and how he will be rescued.
How the hell does this show keep getting picked up…summer show or not it’s worse than Under the Dome
You would be incorrect. (Also, that’s not a very nice thing to say about any show.)
Quantico? I feel like at least the acting was better on Under the Dome
But I really enjoy Zoo, even it is is crazy pants. I’m curious to see what they are going to do with Clementine and also what the hell Jackson has been up to. Did they drop any hints about Jackson?
The preview has been up for awhile- YouTube. Looks like a fun season ahead.
Good first look photos of the new season. Good to see how Mitch stay alive during the 10-year time jump. Can’t wait to watch the new season in few weeks!
I think a 10yr jump was too much , they should had keep at least 5 yr
I had forgotten that this show was renewed until I saw a promo about a month ago. Now I can’t wait for this totally bananapants show to return! I still laugh about the ridiculous CGI in the season two episode where a building collapsed and there were still people walking on the sidewalk around it. Going home to set my DVR now…
Can they bring Chloe back, while they’re at it. Her death still pisses me off.