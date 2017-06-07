Ratings: World of Dance Slips in Week 2

NBC’s World of Dance this Tuesday drew 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, slipping 12 and 21 percent from its well-watched premiere.

That said, NBC notes that the dance competition delivered the highest-rated Week 2 for any new summer series since CBS’ Under the Dome circa 2013.

Opening the Peacock’s night, America’s Got Talent (12.2 mil/2.6)was steady versus its season opener.

Elsewhere: ABC’s Downward Dog (3.6 mil/0.7) and CBS’ 48 Hours: NCIS (4.8 mil/0.5) were both steady, while The CW’s iZombie (1.18 mil/0.4) — pending adjustment due to MLB preemption — is currently up.