Cinemax Picks Up Bruce Lee-Inspired Drama Warrior From Banshee Creator

Cinemax is serving up another high-octane action series… this one springing from the mind of an iconic action star.

The network that gave us Strike Back and Banshee has now given a straight-to-series order to Warrior, a martial-arts drama inspired by an idea from the legendary Bruce Lee. Set in the crime-ridden Chinatown of 1870s San Francisco, Warrior centers on Chinese immigrant and martial-arts expert Ah Sahm, who becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most formidable crime families. (And lots of punching and kicking is sure to ensue.)

Banshee creator Jonathan Tropper created the series and will executive-produce, along with Fast and the Furious franchise director Justin Lin. The ten-episode first season will shoot in Cape Town, South Africa this fall.

“Warrior follows in the spirit of the tradition of adrenalized Cinemax dramas that we established with Strike Back and Banshee,” Cinemax programming president Kary Antholis said in a statement. “We are brimming with excitement for this unique martial-arts series combining Bruce Lee’s inspired conception with the immense storytelling talents of Jonathan Tropper and Justin Lin.”