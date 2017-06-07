The Exorcist Season 2 Cast Shakeup: Who's In? Who's Out?

This is bound to turn a few heads (that lede never gets old!).

Roughly a month after The Exorcist‘s surprise renewal, Fox has put the finishing touches on the official Season 2 cast list — and there are a few notable (if not entirely unexpected) omissions.

The priestly trio of Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels will all be back as series regulars, but they will be presiding over a new possession case. As a result, Geena Davis, Alan Ruck, Hannah Kasulka and Brianne Howey — aka the demonized Rance clan — are exiting the series (although they could return on a guest-star basis).

Exec producer Jeremy Slater previously told our sister site Deadline that his goal for Season 1 was “to tell a story with a beginning, a middle and an end and that story was the possession of the Rance family,” adding that his Season 2 challenge “would be to come up with a new storyline that was just as exciting and emotionally gripping.” He was quick to note, however, “That doesn’t mean we won’t see the Rance family again.”

At least one member of the Rance brood is staying in the Fox fold: Howey recently inked a deal to co-star opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the network’s vampire-themed drama pilot The Passage.