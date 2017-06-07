The Exorcist Season 2 Cast Shakeup: Who's In? Who's Out?

This is bound to turn a few heads (that lede never gets old!).
Roughly a month after The Exorcist‘s surprise renewal, Fox has put the finishing touches on the official Season 2 cast list — and there are a few notable (if not entirely unexpected) omissions.
The priestly trio of Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels will all be back as series regulars, but they will be presiding over a new possession case. As a result, Geena Davis, Alan Ruck, Hannah Kasulka and Brianne Howey — aka the demonized Rance clan — are exiting the series (although they could return on a guest-star basis).
Exec producer Jeremy Slater previously told our sister site Deadline that his goal for Season 1 was “to tell a story with a beginning, a middle and an end and that story was the possession of the Rance family,” adding that his Season 2 challenge “would be to come up with a new storyline that was just as exciting and emotionally gripping.” He was quick to note, however, “That doesn’t mean we won’t see the Rance family again.”
At least one member of the Rance brood is staying in the Fox fold: Howey recently inked a deal to co-star opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the network’s vampire-themed drama pilot The Passage.
I loved gina davis
Man…. Gina Davis was the reason I enjoyed the first season so much, but in a way the decision makes sense from a story-telling perspective. I could see this show going the route of semi-anthology with a new case/event each season. I just hope they can give us compelling enough new characters!
Fine with me, can’t stand Davis.
Not surprised, Davis’ arc concluded, makes sense they will move on to a next case. Looking forward to more episodes of this underrated gem.
I hope they do something really bold and really relevant. This is such a fantastic show but they really need to pull out all the stops so they can get a bigger audience. Stunt casting would also help. 3 ideas:
1) Ryan Gosling could play a transwoman who is the single mother of a possessed boy. They live in a very Christian community and she receives a lot of discrimination. Some people in the town think she’s the possessed one and will not take her seriously.
2) Jennifer Lawrence is a war veteran possessed by a Middle Eastern demon or jinn. As they try to release the spirit, the priests realise they can use it to defeat all the demons that are running around Chicago.
3) Neil Patrick Harris is a dodgy businessman who owns a farm where all the animals are possessed by demons. He is reluctant to tell anyone though because they will uncover the fact that he is hiring illegal immigrants as farm hands. He hopes the priest can be discreet but they quickly realise how corrupt the farm is and are caught in a moral quandary.
That’s my ideas. I better get royalties!
As long as Ben Daniels is coming back I’m good.
I like this idea. I hope they will cast some actors who are well known in the sci-fi/horror universe. Since Scream Queens has been cancelled they could get Jamie Lee Curtis or Sarah Michelle Gellar, even though I don’t think acting is her #1 priority. Bottom line is someone who has a really strong cult following in that universe would be great.
It makes sense. Not sure why it would be a surprise.If they didn’t “cleanse” the Rance clan, they would be very good at their jobs.