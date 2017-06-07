Pretty Little Liars Photos: Will the Cops Put a Damper on [Spoiler]'s Wedding?

As one couple prepares to swap wedding rings on Tuesday’s Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 8/7c), another could be squeezing into handcuffs.

Though we don’t technically know which Rosewood pair will make its way down the aisle — Caleb and Hanna got engaged last night, joining Aria and Ezra on the road to holy matrimony — we do know that the couple’s path to happily ever after is, well, swarming with cops.

TVLine has an exclusive batch of photos from the episode, in which Aria and Ezra have a close encounter with a phone-confiscating police officer. Additional photos find Spencer, Caleb and Mona teaming up with “Emison” to get to the bottom of… whatever new mystery pops up this week.

Speaking of mysteries, which couple do you think is getting married on Tuesday’s episode? Cast your vote below, then browse our exclusive photos and drop a comment with your hopes for the series’ final episodes.