24: Legacy Cancelled at Fox, as Next Incarnation of 24 Franchise Is Explored

The clock has run out on Fox’s 24 reboot — but not the franchise itself.
The network has officially cancelled 24: Legacy after one low-rated season, TVLine has confirmed. Yet given the keystone franchise’s importance to Fox, discussions are underway with producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer to develop a new incarnation that is more anthological, while still built around the real-time storytelling device. No Legacy cast members would be involved.
Following a strong post-Super Bowl-fueled premiere that drew 17.5 million viewers, Legacy — which tasked The Walking Dead‘s Corey Hawkins with stepping into Kiefer Sutherland’s sizable shoes — quickly lost steam and ended its rookie run in April with 3.4 million and a series-low 0.8 demo rating.
Although set in the same universe as the original 24, the reboot set out to distinguish itself from its predecessor, with exec producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz enlisting only one high-profile franchise vet — Carlos Bernard’s Tony Almeida — for Legacy duty.
With Kiefer Sutherland still playing POTUS on ABC’s freshman hit Designated Survivor, how do you think 24 could best be continued? What lessons are to be learned from Legacy?
The lesson is simple: No Jack, no 24.
OMG, are you serious??!!! I LOVED that show, and invested a lot of time watching it, and now this???? And yet, more remakes of old classics game shows and reality shows keep popping up, and THOSE are going to have “lasting power” for the network? Ridiculous…
The game shows and reality shows are often cheaper to produce compared to other kinds of shows.
They also come from a different network budget, so… nectarines and oranges.
Poor storytelling with all the cliches of “24” but none of the brilliance was to blame, compounded by Hawkins’ miscasting in a lead role that was outshone by almost the entire supporting cast. I jumped ship before the halfway point.
24 has really played out the terrorism angle. Maybe it’s time for some thing new. Something set during a natural disaster or police case not involving terrorists. Maybe a bank robbery gone real bad.
What did we learn from Legacy? Chloe, Chloe, Chloe.
not surprised or disappointed
I guess Heath will be back in Alexandria next season.
Should have moved ahead with Yvonne Strahovskis character,she was pretty cool.Now she killing it on Handmaids Tale.
The lesson that should be learned and apparently still isn’t( unless DS gets cancelled and somehow KS would come back)is that a show with the kind of history and leading man SHOULD not be re booted or go on without said leading man. If FOX isn’t or wasn’t willing to do so with The X- Files and Bones( which FOX execs said they wouldn’t) why should 24 be the exception. Kiefer Sutherland is Jack Bauer and HE is 24. Enough said. Not surprised in the least by this since it really ranked after the Super Bowl
I mean tanked sorry