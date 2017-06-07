24: Legacy Cancelled at Fox, as Next Incarnation of 24 Franchise Is Explored

The clock has run out on Fox’s 24 reboot — but not the franchise itself.

The network has officially cancelled 24: Legacy after one low-rated season, TVLine has confirmed. Yet given the keystone franchise’s importance to Fox, discussions are underway with producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer to develop a new incarnation that is more anthological, while still built around the real-time storytelling device. No Legacy cast members would be involved.

Following a strong post-Super Bowl-fueled premiere that drew 17.5 million viewers, Legacy — which tasked The Walking Dead‘s Corey Hawkins with stepping into Kiefer Sutherland’s sizable shoes — quickly lost steam and ended its rookie run in April with 3.4 million and a series-low 0.8 demo rating.

Although set in the same universe as the original 24, the reboot set out to distinguish itself from its predecessor, with exec producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz enlisting only one high-profile franchise vet — Carlos Bernard’s Tony Almeida — for Legacy duty.

With Kiefer Sutherland still playing POTUS on ABC’s freshman hit Designated Survivor, how do you think 24 could best be continued? What lessons are to be learned from Legacy?

