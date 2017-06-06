The Daily Show's Michelle Wolf Rips 'Conniving' Megyn Kelly's NBC Debut: 'You're Not the New Barbara Walters'

Megyn Kelly officially made her NBC debut on Sunday with the premiere of her much-buzzed-about newsmagazine — but at least one Daily Show personality isn’t buying into the hype.

On Monday’s episode of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, correspondent Michelle Wolf ripped into Kelly for her “disgusting” attempt at “trying to manipulate the American public” in the first episode of her new show.

Although Kelly kicked off Sunday Night by addressing the volatile cable news landscape — even asking viewers, “Can’t we all just get along?” — Wolf urged the audience to remember that Kelly was a staple of that same cable world for the last 12 years.

“I’m sorry, now we’re all supposed to be friends?” Wolf mocked. “Now that you’re at NBC, you’re acting all peaceful, like some sort of Mahatma Blondie?”

After showing a brutal clip reel of Kelly’s time on Fox News, Wolf continued: “Five months ago, she was part of the problem. Actually, she was the queen of the problem… Sorry, Megyn, you’re not the new Barbara Walters. You’re that Sprint/Verizon guy who just follows the money.”

Press PLAY on the video below to see Wolf’s full takedown of Kelly, then hit the comments and tell us: Do you agree with her harsh words?