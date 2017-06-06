Pretty Little Liars: Chloe Bridges Reacts to Sydney's Latest 'Gnarly' Twist

Following a two-season absence, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sydney Driscoll recently returned to Rosewood with more secrets than ever. And viewers aren’t the only ones who found her big twist, well, “crazy.”

“I’ve been playing this character one way for years now, so to find out this new information, I was like, ‘OK, so now I have to kind of change the way I’m playing her,'” actress Chloe Bridges explained to TVLine at the premiere of her new VH1 drama Daytime Divas. “I know all this stuff I didn’t know before!”

That “new information,” of course, is that Sydney — a card-carrying member of Team A.D. — was the one who shot Spencer. Not only that, she also made the board game that’s currently making the Liars’ lives so miserable.

“They’re very secretive on that show,” she noted. “When I signed on [at the beginning of Season 5], I was just a sweet girl on the swim team, and I 100-percent thought that’s how she was going to stay. Now, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve been up to some gnarly stuff!'”

As for whether we can expect to see Sydney again before Pretty Little Liars‘ two-hour series finale airs on June 27 (Freeform, 8/7c), Bridges gave us the ol’ “You’ll have to wait and see” response — though, to be fair, she pretty much told us everything she knows.

“I think [I can handle being on a secretive show] because I truly don’t know anything,” she admitted. “If I’m not in an episode, I don’t know what happens, so I can’t say anything. When people ask me, I can tell them I genuinely know nothing.”

Do you think we’ve seen the last of Sydney? Were you surprised to learn of her involvement in some of A.D.’s dirtier tricks? Drop a comment with your thoughts and theories below.