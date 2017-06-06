Pretty Little Liars Recap: Who Got Engaged? And What's Up With Mona?

As promised, two of Rosewood’s finest got engaged on Tuesday’s Pretty Little Liars — and it was exactly who you thought it would be.

No, really, a whopping 69.7 percent of TVLine readers correctly predicted that Caleb would be popping the question to Hanna this week. That said, it didn’t take Mrs. Grunwald’s vague psychic abilities to see that one coming, especially with Ashley Marin back in town and interrogating the couple, Marco-style.

“I can’t imagine my life without Hanna, and I don’t want to,” Caleb told her. “I want to marry your daughter, Mrs. Marin. No bells and whistles, just the two of us exchanging vows to finally make us official.”

I also appreciated Hanna and Caleb’s little ring-exchanging ceremony in the tent. Not that I consider myself an expert on teenagers’ sex lives — I wouldn’t want to steal Ezra’s statutory thunder — but I totally got flashbacks to when “Haleb” boned in the woods all those years ago. You never forget your first time… or in this case, someone else’s first time.

But while Hanna and Caleb were busy planning their future, Spencer was learning a whole mess of secrets about her past. For starters, her father had a lot more to do with Mrs. D’s death than he let on, per a story relayed by Mary Drake during another uncomfortable mother-daughter ambush. (Seriously, that woman could teach a master class on hiding in the backseats of people’s cars.)

Speaking of shady brunettes, Emily and Mona posed as a couple in order to meet the doctor responsible for impregnating Alison. Between that little charade and Mona’s Elvis-inspired musical number, I feel like Ms. Vanderwaal was working overtime this week. And what was up with her apartment at the end of the episode? Are we supposed to think she made the game now? My head hurts.

Additional thoughts…

* Given the typical pace of this show, not to mention all the Nicole drama he’s been through lately, it was strange watching Ezra stress out over something as basic as a wedding. Strange, yet refreshing.

* I was hoping we’d see Gregg Sulkin again before the series wraps later this month, but I’ll settle for a few scattered mentions of Wes.

* Every time Marco enters the frame, I feel like he’s about to have sex with whoever else is in the room. Like, how did he not hop in the shower with Caleb and Hanna during that early morning house call?

* I felt like Janel Parrish was playing two different Monas this week. (Could she have a twin? Does everybody?)

Your thoughts on this week’s episode? Any new theories about Mona? And which couple do you think is getting married next week? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.