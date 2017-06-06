House of Cards EPs Talk Finale's 'Significant Pivot,' Tease Season 6: 'We're Entering New Terrain'

The following story contains spoilers about the Season 5 finale of House of Cards — proceed at your own peril

Netflix has yet to formally renew House of Cards for a sixth season, but if the political thriller does, as expected, return for another term, rest assured that Robin Wright’s newly-minted POTUS will be tearing down the proverbial fourth more much more frequently.

Discussing Season 5’s final moment, in which Claire looks into the camera and declares, “My turn,” exec producer Melissa James Gibson all but confirms to TVLine that Francis’ other half will be addressing the audience more in a potential Season 6. “We were trying, in a disciplined way, to navigate that shift at the end of last season [when Claire first talked to the camera] and not overplay it [this season],” says Gibson. “But I think it’s inevitable that that will need to be explored further [in Season 6].”

Adds fellow EP Frank Pugliese: “The question is going to be how. I don’t think she’s going to do it the way Francis did it. How she does it could be really exciting.”

Whereas Kevin Spacey’s Francis uses the direct address to “campaign” for support and seek “allegiance” from viewers, “Claire’s needs from the audience are unique to her,” shares Pugliese. “We want Francis and Claire to be equal but different.”

Assuming House of Cards does get a sixth season (which, let’s face it, is a very reasonable assumption), how much longer do Gibson and Pugliese see the series continuing? “It’s not entirely up to us,” Gibson concedes, before acknowledging that the show is “new terrain” creatively.

“It’s a significant pivot at the end of Season 5,” Gibson notes, referring to Francis’ deliberate decision to hand the Commander in Chief reins over to Claire and exit politics (in the traditional sense). “We’re saying that there’s power beyond the power. That’s a radical thing for the show to say that there’s power beyond the presidency. That’s been the be-all and end-all for five seasons. I think there’s definitely more to dig into there.”

Ultimately, House of Cards “is a show about a unique marriage,” muses Pugliese. And “until one, or both, of them is dead,” Gibson chimes in with a laugh, “You [still] have a show.”