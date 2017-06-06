Stanley Cup Finals Ratings
Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 4 Surges vs. 2016, Gotham Dips With Finale

By /

NBC’s Stanley Cup Finals coverage on Monday night drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, surging 31 and 20 percent versus last year’s Game 4 (between the Penguins and Sharks).

The hockey match/game/contest thus led the night in the demo, edging out ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Over on Fox, Gotham‘s two-hour finale averaged 3.06 mil and a 0.9, steady in audience but down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Readers gave the eventful closer an average grade of “B+.”

ABC’s aforementioned Bachelorette (5.9 mil/1.6) ticked up week-to-week, while Still Star-Crossed (2.1 mil/0.5) was flat versus its premiere.

The CW’s Whose Line (1.06 mil/0.3) ticked up.

8 Comments
  1. fernando933 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:33 AM

    Isn’t looking good for Gotham come fall on Thursdays

    • kmw says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:41 AM

      Maybe not but consider Bones on FOX the last two years ran into June and July and didn’t stay as steady as Gotham did. I realize it only went a week into June but it stayed steady and dropped a bit but not huge. I think Gotham will be ok for FOX on Thursdays next season not great but ok

  2. Julia says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:44 AM

    Thought Gotham was great this season! Very creative & entertaining! More people should be watching. Glad it’s coming back next season.

  3. Donna Salvi says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    So glad Gotham has been renewed

  4. Kevin Tran says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:31 AM

    Hope the Penguins repeat (fingers crossed)

  5. Joey Padron says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:34 AM

    Glad Gotham went up in the ratings for the season finale. Hope they will do well on Thursday nights for season 4 this fall.

  6. :-) says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:35 AM

    Watched still star crossed. It’s interesting. From the reviews it’s better than expected. Curious to see where it goes

  7. kmw says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Nice that hockey won the night. Sad that Gotham couldn’t rise but all things considered it being June and all staying as even as it has is pretty good

    Reply
