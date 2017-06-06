Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 4 Surges vs. 2016, Gotham Dips With Finale

NBC’s Stanley Cup Finals coverage on Monday night drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, surging 31 and 20 percent versus last year’s Game 4 (between the Penguins and Sharks).
The hockey match/game/contest thus led the night in the demo, edging out ABC’s The Bachelorette.
Over on Fox, Gotham‘s two-hour finale averaged 3.06 mil and a 0.9, steady in audience but down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Readers gave the eventful closer an average grade of “B+.”
ABC’s aforementioned Bachelorette (5.9 mil/1.6) ticked up week-to-week, while Still Star-Crossed (2.1 mil/0.5) was flat versus its premiere.
The CW’s Whose Line (1.06 mil/0.3) ticked up.
Isn’t looking good for Gotham come fall on Thursdays
Maybe not but consider Bones on FOX the last two years ran into June and July and didn’t stay as steady as Gotham did. I realize it only went a week into June but it stayed steady and dropped a bit but not huge. I think Gotham will be ok for FOX on Thursdays next season not great but ok
Thought Gotham was great this season! Very creative & entertaining! More people should be watching. Glad it’s coming back next season.
So glad Gotham has been renewed
Hope the Penguins repeat (fingers crossed)
Glad Gotham went up in the ratings for the season finale. Hope they will do well on Thursday nights for season 4 this fall.
Watched still star crossed. It’s interesting. From the reviews it’s better than expected. Curious to see where it goes
Nice that hockey won the night. Sad that Gotham couldn’t rise but all things considered it being June and all staying as even as it has is pretty good