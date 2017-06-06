Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 4 Surges vs. 2016, Gotham Dips With Finale

NBC’s Stanley Cup Finals coverage on Monday night drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, surging 31 and 20 percent versus last year’s Game 4 (between the Penguins and Sharks).

The hockey match/game/contest thus led the night in the demo, edging out ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Over on Fox, Gotham‘s two-hour finale averaged 3.06 mil and a 0.9, steady in audience but down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Readers gave the eventful closer an average grade of “B+.”

ABC’s aforementioned Bachelorette (5.9 mil/1.6) ticked up week-to-week, while Still Star-Crossed (2.1 mil/0.5) was flat versus its premiere.

The CW’s Whose Line (1.06 mil/0.3) ticked up.

