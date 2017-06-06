General Hospital Adds OLTL Veteran James DePaiva in Mystery Role

Another One Life to Live cast member is scrubbing into General Hospital.

The ABC soap is adding daytime veteran James DePaiva to the cast, according to a video the show tweeted out on Tuesday:

Is that Jimmy DePaiva?!? Watch #GH daily and you might figure out what his TOP SECRET role will be. pic.twitter.com/Ra8F7tFWBy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 7, 2017

The tweet teases DePaiva’s role as “TOP SECRET,” so no details yet on who the actor might be playing.

DePaiva is best known to soap fans for playing Max Holden on One Life to Live, where he was a cast member from 1987 to 2003, returning for the soap’s 10,000th episode in 2007. He’s just the latest OLTL alum to make the trip from Llanview to Port Charles since the New York-based ABC sudser faded to black back in 2012. General Hospital is the only daytime soap still airing on ABC, following the demise of OLTL and All My Children.

And he’s not the only one in the family going back to work: DePaiva’s wife and fellow OLTL alum Kassie just announced she’s returning to Days of Our Lives following a battle with leukemia.

Are you excited to have James DePaiva on General Hospital? Or is the cast full enough as it is? Sound off in the comments, soap fans.