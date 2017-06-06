Legends of Tomorrow Casts Role of Muslim Hacktivist From the Future — Plus, Caity Lotz Teases Season 3

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has filled Rip Hunter’s vacated seat aboard the Waverider with a new series regular.

Tala Ashe (Smash, As the World Turns) has joined the cast of the CW drama as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a Muslim-American computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude who hails from the year 2030.

According to the character description, “Zari lives in a world of contradictions. Technology has brought about incredible change in her future — too bad human nature hasn’t kept pace. Fear, prejudice, and a lack of care for the planet have forced Zari to become a ‘grey hat hacktivist.'”

As Zari lives her double life, she has no idea that she possesses secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source. (In DC Comics lore, Adrianna Tomaz was an Egyptian who inherited special abilities via the Amulet of Isis and then became known as the superhero “Oh-Mighty-Isis!”)

Legends of Tomorrow returns for Season 3 this fall, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Flash. In the red-carpet video below, Caity Lotz teases a bit more of what to expect from “Captain” Sara Lance & Co.: