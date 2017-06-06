Fall TV Preview
Legends of Tomorrow Tala Ashe

Legends of Tomorrow Casts Role of Muslim Hacktivist From the Future — Plus, Caity Lotz Teases Season 3

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has filled Rip Hunter’s vacated seat aboard the Waverider with a new series regular.

Tala Ashe (Smash, As the World Turns) has joined the cast of the CW drama as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a Muslim-American computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude who hails from the year 2030.

According to the character description, “Zari lives in a world of contradictions. Technology has brought about incredible change in her future — too bad human nature hasn’t kept pace. Fear, prejudice, and a lack of care for the planet have forced Zari to become a ‘grey hat hacktivist.'”

As Zari lives her double life, she has no idea that she possesses secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source. (In DC Comics lore, Adrianna Tomaz was an Egyptian who inherited special abilities via the Amulet of Isis and then became known as the superhero “Oh-Mighty-Isis!”)

Legends of Tomorrow returns for Season 3 this fall, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Flash. In the red-carpet video below, Caity Lotz teases a bit more of what to expect from “Captain” Sara Lance & Co.:

15 Comments
  1. Lucy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:09 AM

    I hope she’s good. LoT has a problem with their female characters – only seeming to put the effort in Sara.

    I don’t like the direction they are taking Rip. Even though he is not a Captain anymore, he is still the person with the most experience and knowledge of the Waverider and Time Travel, so he could have still have a role in piloting the ship.

    I understand why Rip was absent, because Arthur was filming Broadchurch but I don’t like what seems to be even more of a decreased role. It sounds more like a recurring role than a regular role.

    Reply
  2. Jake says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    I am going to miss Vixen. One of my favorite DC heroes.

    Reply
    • JC1 says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:30 AM

      What makes you think she’s leaving?

      Reply
    • chuckiechk says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:43 AM

      Vixen is confirmed for Season 3

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        June 6, 2017 at 11:27 AM

        Vixen the animated series is a different incarnation of the hero. Even so, it is possible to multi-task. But the Vixen in the animated series is played by a different actress (she appeared in Arrow) and is a modern day hero while the Vixen in Legends of Tomorrow is from the past.

        Reply
  3. T.W.S.S. says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    No familiar at all with DC’s Isis character, so looking forward to this (and the cheap laugh of an Iris/Isis name confusion).

    Reply
  4. jason says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    I hope she’s not a bubbly Felicity type..people attached to computers can be more than just comic relief .

    Reply
  5. Riana says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    I wonder if she’ll be Sara’s love interest.

    Reply
  6. BarryFlash says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    I want a Jewish-American character and a Christian-American character.

    Reply
    • KatsMom says:
      June 6, 2017 at 12:16 PM

      Professor Stein is Jewish. I believe they’ve talked about how he even participated in rabbinical studies at the urging of one of his parents. Also in the Arrowverse is, of course, Felicity Smoak who frequently references her Jewish faith as well. Several of the other characters have participated in Christmas celebrations, indicating adherence to some form of Christianity. So, in short, they’ve already represented those faiths, much more so than the second largest faith in the world.

      Reply
  7. Joey Padron says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    Good first casting for season 3. Hope she will be good on the show. Looking forward to read other new characters they will add for next season & also new big bad villain for season 3. Legion of Doom were great big bad villains for season 2.

    Reply
